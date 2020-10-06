IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 Match 20, Predicted XIs: Mumbai Indians are riding high on confidence after beating KXIP and SRH in back to back matches.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 6th of October.

MI would look to continue their winning ways – they have won their previous two encounters. On the other hand, RR, which has lost its last two matches, will look for inspiration from the way they started the tournament.

We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

1) Trent Boult (MI)

With Jasprit Bumrah still not at his lethal best, it is the fast-man from New Zealand, Trent Boult who has taken the onus of the pace department for MI in IPL 2020. He has been impressive with 8 wickets in 5 matches at a strike rate of 14.5.

2) Kieron Pollard (MI)

Kieron Pollard almost took MI to a remarkable and improbable win as he smashed 60 off just 24 deliveries against RCB in Dubai on the 28th of September. The West Indian has represented MI in 153 matches and scored 2918 runs at a strike rate of 149.25. There are few more intimidating and destructive batsmen in the world than Pollard! He has a strike rate of 208.97 in IPL 2020 so far!

3) Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma is MI’s highest scorer this season with 176 runs at a strike rate of 144.26. His exploits include two fifties. He is the third-highest scorer in IPL history after Kohli and Raina and has scored 5074 runs at a strike rate of 131.24.

4) Sanju Samson (RR)

Sanju Samson gave two Player of the Match performances in this IPL in RR’s victories at Sharjah but has failed in the last couple of matches. He would be raring to go and get another big one. Samson is widely regarded as one of the most talented Indian batsman by most pundits.

Like Samson, Smith gave two stellar performances in Sharjah – a 47-ball 69 against CSK followed by a 27-ball 50 against Kings XI Punjab. He looks to make full use of the fielding restrictions in the powerplay playing the role of the aggressor even with a batsman like Jos Buttler at the other end.