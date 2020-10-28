IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Head to Head Record

A lot has been speculated about Rohit's hamstring injury, which could see him not travel for the Australia tour. Historically, RCB have struggled against MI with Mumbai having a far superior head-to-head record.

With an opportunity to grab the first playoff berth of the season, Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers in the clash of the table-topper in match 48 of IPL 2020 at th Abu Dhabi international stadium on Wednesday. Both MI and RCB are coming off losses, but it will be RCB who would have an upper hand solely because of the absence of Rohit Sharma in the MI setup. A lot has been speculated about Rohit's hamstring injury, which could see him not travel for the Australia tour. Even though he has not been ruled out of IPL 2020 officially, it is unlikely he will be available for selection for today's game, meaning, Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the side. For Virat Kohli's RCB, they lost to CSK and will like to regain momentum. Historically, RCB have struggled against MI with Mumbai having a far superior head to head record.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Head-to-Head: (27 matches - MI 18 | RCB 9)

RCB and MI have faced each other 28 times in the IPL so far. MI have a 18-9 advantage.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches - MI 3 | RCB 2)

Home Wins: MI - 8 | RCB - 2

Away Wins: MI - 8 | RCB - 4

Last 5 matches

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the Super Over

Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 14 runs

Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Last encounter:

A manic assault from Kieron Pollard helped MI ransack 90 runs off the last five overs as they tied the game, matching RCB's total of 201. The game went into Super Over in which Navdeep Saini kept MI to 7/1 to help RCB scape through. Earlier, fifites from youngster Devdutt Padikkal, overseas players Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers had helped RCB to 201/3. In reply, MI found themselves tottering at 39/3 before Ishan Kishan's 99 and Pollard's 24-ball 60 pushed the game into extra time.

Highest Run-getters

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (374)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (415)

Highest Score in an innings

Mumbai Indians: 94 by Rohit Sharma On Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 133 by AB de Villiers On Sunday, May 10, 2015

Highest Wicket-Takers

Mumbai Indians: Harbhajan Singh - 22 Wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal - 16 Wickets

Best Bowling Figures

Mumbai Indians: 4/9 by Samuel Badree On Friday, April 14, 2017

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 4/18 by Dilhara Fernando On Wednesday, May 28, 2008

Highest Innings Total

Mumbai Indians: 235 on Sunday, May 10, 2015

Royal Challengers: 213 on Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Lowest Innings Score

108 on Sunday, October 09, 2011

115 on Saturday, April 19, 2014