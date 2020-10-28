- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueMatch Ended219/2(20.0) RR 10.95
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Head to Head Record
A lot has been speculated about Rohit's hamstring injury, which could see him not travel for the Australia tour. Historically, RCB have struggled against MI with Mumbai having a far superior head-to-head record.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 28, 2020, 5:31 PM IST
With an opportunity to grab the first playoff berth of the season, Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers in the clash of the table-topper in match 48 of IPL 2020 at th Abu Dhabi international stadium on Wednesday. Both MI and RCB are coming off losses, but it will be RCB who would have an upper hand solely because of the absence of Rohit Sharma in the MI setup. A lot has been speculated about Rohit's hamstring injury, which could see him not travel for the Australia tour. Even though he has not been ruled out of IPL 2020 officially, it is unlikely he will be available for selection for today's game, meaning, Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the side. For Virat Kohli's RCB, they lost to CSK and will like to regain momentum. Historically, RCB have struggled against MI with Mumbai having a far superior head to head record.
Head-to-Head: (27 matches - MI 18 | RCB 9)
RCB and MI have faced each other 28 times in the IPL so far. MI have a 18-9 advantage.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches - MI 3 | RCB 2)
Home Wins: MI - 8 | RCB - 2
Away Wins: MI - 8 | RCB - 4
Last 5 matches
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the Super Over
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 14 runs
Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs
Last encounter:
A manic assault from Kieron Pollard helped MI ransack 90 runs off the last five overs as they tied the game, matching RCB's total of 201. The game went into Super Over in which Navdeep Saini kept MI to 7/1 to help RCB scape through. Earlier, fifites from youngster Devdutt Padikkal, overseas players Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers had helped RCB to 201/3. In reply, MI found themselves tottering at 39/3 before Ishan Kishan's 99 and Pollard's 24-ball 60 pushed the game into extra time.
Highest Run-getters
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (374)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (415)
Highest Score in an innings
Mumbai Indians: 94 by Rohit Sharma On Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 133 by AB de Villiers On Sunday, May 10, 2015
Highest Wicket-Takers
Mumbai Indians: Harbhajan Singh - 22 Wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal - 16 Wickets
Best Bowling Figures
Mumbai Indians: 4/9 by Samuel Badree On Friday, April 14, 2017
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 4/18 by Dilhara Fernando On Wednesday, May 28, 2008
Highest Innings Total
Mumbai Indians: 235 on Sunday, May 10, 2015
Royal Challengers: 213 on Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Lowest Innings Score
108 on Sunday, October 09, 2011
115 on Saturday, April 19, 2014
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs
Punjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
Rajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
Chennai beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
Punjab beat Hyderabad by 12 runs
