IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Key Battles

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Mumbai Indians in another IPL 2020 clash. Both the teams had suffered losses in their previous games, but these two teams are in top-four positions of the league standings and we are bound to see some exciting cricket.

Here is a look at the possible battles:

Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah: While Kohli is world’s best batsman in limited-overs cricket, Bumrah is one of the finest to represent India in the shortest format of the game. After a horrible start, King Kohli has regained his form and followed it up with some solid innings in this year’s IPL. Meanwhile Bumrah already has 17 wickets this seaSon and unarguably is operating at his prime. In such a scenario, if one man could really push him then it’s gotta be his India captain.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal: Life has not been easy for this 30-year-old Mumbaikar. Despite having innate talent, Yadav has never managed to realise his India dream, but there is no two ways about the fact that this guy can bat oppositions out of the game. An instance could be the way he paddle sweeped a menacing Jofra Archer earlier in the ‘tournament. Yadav was hit on the helmet, but he wasted no time and executed this shot the very next ball to show the amount of grit he has. Meanwhile Chahal is Virat’s go to bowler. Whenever RCB had struggled to find the breakthroughs, it is Chahal who gets the call-up. In the middle overs, Chahal can be really wily with his slow lengths and flatter trajectories. If these two come face to face, the fans are in for a treat.

Hardik Pandya vs Navdeep Saini: Just to mention that we expect Pandya the batter to bring his ‘A’ game to the fore, just like he did it against Rajasthan Royals. Pandya slammed 27 off the final over from Ankit Rajpoot to give Mumbai the impetus. Pandya doesn’t look bulky like Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard but can hit the ball many a mile thanks to the amazing bat speed he generates. Meanwhile if Pandya goes onto rampage, Kohli must summon Saini. He is an excellent death-over specialist and can suffocate the batter with his pinpoint yorkers. Add to it his searing pace and you get a mouth-watering clash on your hands.