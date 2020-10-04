IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Head To Head

The match number of 17 of the IPL 2020 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon.

A win will ensure top position for MI on the points table while SRH would look to continue their winning streak – after losing their initial couple of matches they have bounced back and won two in a row.

Overall Head-to-Head: (14 matches- MI:7 |SRH: 7)

It does not get any closer than this! MI and SRH have clashed 14 times in the past and have won 7 matches apiece.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

SRH holds the edge in the recent rivalry having beaten MI thrice in their last five encounters.

Last 5 matches:

MI won in a Super Over

MI won by 40 runs

SRH won by 31 runs

SRH won by 1 wicket

SRH won by 7 wickets

Last encounter:

A 58-ball 69 by Quinton de Kock helped MI post a par total of 162 for 5 against SRH the last time these two teams met in the IPL on the 2nd of May, 2019 in Mumbai. It was a single-man story for SRH too. Manish Pandey played the lone hand with a magnificent unbeaten 47-ball 71 but could not quite see his team through despite a dramatic last over.

SRH needed 17 to win. Mohammad Nabi thumped Hardik Pandya for a six off the third ball and it all boiled down to 6 off the final ball for a tie. Pandey smashed Pandya over wide long-on for a maximum to take the match into a Super Over.

Bumrah restricted SRH to just 8 – they lost two wickets and lasted only 4 balls. Hardik Pandya smashed Rashid Khan for a six off the first delivery of MI’s Super Over. They completed a thrilling win in three balls.

Last meeting in the UAE:

SRH got the better of MI and beat them by 15 runs the last time these two teams squared off in the UAE – in Dubai in 2014. KL Rahul (46) and David Warner (65) helped SRH post 172 for 5. Excellent bowling from Steyn, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Irfan Pathan (two wickets each) restricted MI to 157 for 7 despite a 48-ball 78 by Kieron Pollard.

Leading run-getters:

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (317)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (436)

Highest Score in an innings:

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (82*)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (90*)

Maximum Wickets:

Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (13)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (16)

Best Bowling Figures:

Mumbai Indians: Alzarri Joseph (6/12)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ashish Nehra (3/15)

Highest Innings Total:

Mumbai Indians: 184/3

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 178/3