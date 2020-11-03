IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Head to Head Record

Ahead of the all-important clash between SRH and Mumbai Indians, we take a look at who has dominated the numbers game over the years.

Mumbai Indians will up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League 2020 in Sharjah. While Mumbai have already qualified for the playoffs and are the league leaders with 18 points. It will be do-or-die clash for Sunrisers who will qualify if and only off they win. If they lose, KKR go through.

Overall Head-to-Head: (15 matches- MI 8 | SRH 7)

Mumbai have just edged SRH in Numbers game. While Mumbai have won on 8 occasions, SRH cam up trumps seven times.

Recent Head-to-Head: Last five matches.

Meanwhile in recent head-to-head, it's Rohit Sharma's Mumbai who have got the numbers. They have beaten SRH three times in last five games.

Last 5 matches:

MI Won by 34 Runs.

MI Won in Super Over after a tie.

MI Won By 40 Runs.

SRH Won by 31 Runs.

SRH Won by 1 Wicket

Last encounter: Mumbai Indians beat SRH in a high-scoring thriller in Sharjah as when the two teams last met in Sharjah on 4th October. Thanks to a superb fifty from Quinton de Kock, MI posted a massive 208/5 on board. Chaing 209 for a win, SRH were led from the front by David Warner's 60 off 44 balls but once he departed, SRH lost the plot.

Last encounter in 2019: In a superb thriller at Wankhede, Mumbai edged SRH in a super over. Mumbai posted a total of 162. SRH then almost got there thanks to a brilliant 71-run knock from Manish Pandey. He, however, failed to take his team home and the game went to the Super Over.

The run-getters:

Shikhar Dhawan has the most runs when it comes to SRH-MI battles. Dhawan who now plays for DC has accounted for 436 runs, he is followed by current skipper David Warner who has 406 runs. Meanwhile Kieron Pollard has the most runs for Mumbai Indians.

Highest Score in an innings:

David Warner(90*)

Kieron Pollard (78)

Most Wickets:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar(16)

Lasith Malinga (13)

Best Bowling Figures:

Azarri Joseph (6/12)

Ashish Nehra(3/15)

Highest Innings Total:

Mumbai Indians (208/5)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (178/3)