IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket-Takers from Both Sides

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday defeated Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in the 56th game of IPL 2020. With this win, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad also qualified for playoffs, knocking out Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH now stands at the third spot on the IPL 2020 points table, while MI are at the top position in the standings.

After winning the toss, Warner elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma, who returned to Mumbai Indians after recovering from the injury, opened the innings with Quinton de Kock. However, he failed to contribute yesterday as he got out at the individual score of four. Then, Kock and Suryakumar Yadav displayed their hitting skills. The two were on their way to stitch a long partnership, but Sandeep Sharma sent Kock to the pavilion at the individual score of 25. Yadav also gave away his wicket after some time, scoring 36 runs. Ishan Kishan, who had opened the innings with Kock in a few games, batted at number four against SRH. He made 33 runs in 30 deliveries, before getting bowled on Sharma’s ball. Finally, Kieron Pollard, with his powerful hitting, helped Mumbai cross 140-mark. He scored 41 off 25 balls. MI’s innings ended on 149.

Hyderabad’s openers Warner and Wriddhiman Saha chased the target set by MI comfortably. Both the batsmen once again scored half-centuries. Warner smashed 85 (not out) off 58 balls, while Saha scored 58 in 45 deliveries.

Highest run scorer for Mumbai Indians

Kieron Pollard scored 41 off 25 balls at a strike rate of 164. He smashed two boundaries and four sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians

No bowler of Mumbai Indians managed to get a wicket.

Highest run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner made 85 in 58 balls at a strike rate of 146.55. He hit 10 fours and a six.

Highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sandeep Sharma picked three wickets. He conceded 34 runs in four overs with an economy of 8.50.