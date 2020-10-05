IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

Mumbai Indians took on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 17th match of IPL 2020 on Sunday. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians registered their second consecutive win yesterday

Mumbai Indians took on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 17th match of IPL 2020 on Sunday. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians registered their second consecutive win yesterday. MI won the toss and elected to bat first against SRH. They lost Sharma’s wicket early as he got out at 6. Then, Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav helped move the scoreboard. de Kock scored 67 off 39 balls and Yadav made 27 in 18 deliveries.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya also contributed with the bat. Kishan smashed 31 off 23 balls, while Hardik 28 off 19. Towards the end of MI’s innings, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya put up a spectacular show, raining sixes and boundaries. Mumbai Indians’ innings ended at 208 at the loss of five wickets.

When Sunrisers Hyderabad came to chase the total, they got off to a good start with both the openers, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, playing well. However, Bairstow gave away his wicket at the score of 25.

Then, Warner and Manish Pandey provided some stability to RCB’s innings. But, Pandey was sent to the dug-out at 30 and Warner got out at 60. After Pandey and Warner, no Hyderabad batsmen managed to stay for a considerable time on the crease and wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

Williamson got out at three, while Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma were sent to the pavilion at eight and 10. Abdul Samad tried to fight back, but he also gave away his wicket at 20. SRH’s innings ended at 174 and they lost the match by 34 runs.

Highest run-scorer for Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock was the highest run scorer for Mumbai against Hyderabad. He made 67 in 39 deliveries at a strike rate of 171.79. In his innings, he smashed four boundaries and four sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians

Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each for their side. Boult conceded 28 runs in four overs with an economy of seven, while Pattinson was hit for 29 runs in four overs. He had an economy of 7.25. Bumrah gave 41 runs in four overs with an economy of 10.25.

Highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner was the leading runs scorer for Hyderabad. He smashed 60 off 44 balls at a strike rate of 136.36. He hit five fours and two sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul picked two wickets each. Sharma gave 41 runs in four overs with an economy of 10.25, while Kaul conceded 64 runs in four overs with an economy of 16.