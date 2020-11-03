IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Key Battles

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last group-stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on the 3rd of November. A win for SRH will take them through to the playoffs while a loss will eliminate them from the race.

We look at some key match-ups which could define the result of this encounter.

1. Ishan Kishan (MI) vs Sandeep Sharma (SRH)

This will be an interesting battle in the poweplay. Ishan Kishan was brilliant against the Capitals and would be raring to go against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the smaller dimensions of Sharjah. Sandeep Sharma has been the most restrictive pacer for SRH in the tournament and in very impressive form in the last couple of matches, where apart from controlling the flow of runs he has got wickets with the new ball in the power-play. Also, though Kishan scored a brisk 31 off 23 deliveries against SRH in the first match, also in Sharjah, he was dismissed by Sharma in the encounter. Bowlers have a habit of reminding the batsmen when they taste success against them.

2. Kieron Pollard (MI) vs Rashid Khan (SRH)

This battle has the potential to decide the fate of the match - the best strike rate batsman of IPL 2020 against the most economical bowler of IPL 2020. Kieron Pollard was happy to play out the three deliveries he faced from Rashid Khan in their first meeting but with no pressure of qualification and a top two position guaranteed, he may not be so kind to the world class leg spinner this time around in Sharjah. The smaller boundaries will be an added temptation as even mishits could be deposited into the stands. Will Rashid bowl flatter or try and give the West Indian the bait and dismiss him in the process?

3. Manish Pandey (SRH) vs Rahul Chahar (MI)

Manish Pandey has been SRH's Mr Dependable in the middle overs and he will once again look to play the role of the anchor against MI. Rahul Chahar has been a revelation in IPL 2020 and has continued from where he left off in IPL 2019. The leg spinner did not have a great first match against MI where he was tonked for 16 in the only over he bowled and would be raring to make amends in this encounter. Will Pandey attack Chahar and take him on or will he be circumspect against the young talented tweaker?