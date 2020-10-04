IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Key Battles

The Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad both look in good form in this IPL season. The match number 17 of the IPL 2020 between these two teams will be played in Sharjah and here are some player-clashes to watch out for.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

A victory, in all probability, will take either team to the top of the table, so plenty to play for and no extra motivation will be needed by either of the units.

There are many superstars in both the line-ups. We look at some potential match-ups which could decide the outcome of the match.

1) David Warner (SRH) vs Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

This promises to be a great contest! It has that extra India vs Australia angle attached to it.

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the best bowlers in the IPL. He is very difficult to get away in the power-play. He hit form in MI’s last match against KXIP in Abu Dhabi. David Warner hasn’t hit peak form yet in IPL 2020 but the world knows how destructive a batsman he can be. He has the highest aggregate for an overseas batsman in the IPL and the fourth-highest overall. His average of 42.66 and strike rate of 141.66 make him one of the most dangerous and sought after batsman in the league’s history.

Bumrah will look to take the ball away from Warner or bring it back round the wicket. Will Warner take on the Indian speedster or play him out?

Also Read: Twitter Erupts as Virat Kohli Roars Back to Form with Record-breaking Innings

2) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) vs Kieron Pollard (MI)

Kieron Pollard has been devastating in this IPL. He has a batting strike rate of 212.3 in this season thus far the highest for any batsman with a minimum of 75 runs. He has already played two scintillating knocks – a 24-ball 60 against RCB and 20-ball 47 against KXIP.

His battle with Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the death could decide the outcome of the match. Bhuvneshwar has been very restrictive in IPL 2020 with an economy rate of just 6.98. He is the highest wicket-taker for SRH in the IPL with 112 wickets in 90 matches at a strike rate of 18.3.

3) Rohit Sharma (MI) vs Rashid Khan (SRH)

Rohit Sharma is the third-highest run-getter in the history of the IPL with 5068 runs in 187 innings. He plays the role of the playmaker in the MI batting line-up setting the platform for the likes of Pollard and Pandya to explode later. If he gets in, he can be destructive. He would have to encounter Rashid Khan in the middle overs.

Rashid is the best SRH bowler in IPL 2020 and a master restrictor. He currently has an economy rate of 5.12 in the tournament, the third-best (min. 10 overs) after Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Rashid is also the most restrictive bowler in the history of the IPL! He has an economy rate of just 6.43 in 50 matches.