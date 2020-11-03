IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah, MI vs SRH Match Preview - SRH Seek Playoff Berth

SRH need to win to qualify - it is as simple as that! If they beat MI they will secure a playoff berth courtesy their high positive net run rate. If they lose they bow out of the tournament.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have done well to fightback in the tournament and be in a position where they are masters of their fate. A win against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah will take them through to the playoffs while a loss will eliminate them from the race. SRH would be very pleased with their performance in the last couple of matches. While the batting clicked in Dubai against the Capitals, the bowling led the way against RCB in Sharjah.

The decision to open with Wriddhiman Saha has been a master-stroke gamble that has paid off for SRH. The wicket-keeper batsman hit a match-winning 87 off just 45 deliveries against the Capitals while also top-scoring against RCB. Skipper, David Warner is also peaking at the right time and was back at his best in Dubai. Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson will hold together the middle order while the addition of Jason Holder could add some much needed firepower in the lower-order and some more control in the bowling.

Sandeep Sharma has been very impressive in the last couple of matches. He has got crucial wickets with the new ball which has set the opposition on the back foot giving SRH the early momentum in the match. Sharma has also been very restrictive. Left-arm seamer, Thangarasu Natarajan has been SRH's fast bowler of the season - he has bowled with discipline and given nothing away while also chipping in with the wickets. He had an economy rate of 6.5 and 2.75 in the last couple of matches. Rashid Khan will continue to be the playmaker with the ball for SRH in the middle orders - he is their leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 13 matches at a brilliant economy rate of 5.07 - the best in IPL 2020!

Having already reserved a top two spot in the playoffs, Mumbai Indians may experiment a bit in this match. They would want to rest their two fast bowling workhorses - Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult and might replace them with Mitchell McClenaghan and Dhawal Kulkarni. They might also give Quinton de Kock a breather and get in Chris Lynn at the top of the order. Ishan Kishan can go behind the stumps in that case.

MI have been the most balanced team in IPL 2020 and are now firing on all cylinders. While the batting, even without Rohit Sharma, looks threatening enough to damage opposition bowling attacks, their main arsenal is their bowling unit - the best in the tournament. Bumrah and Boult have been outstanding and have been given excellent support by James Pattinson. Rahul Chahar has continued to impress with his leg spin since IPL 2019.

WHAT: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 56, IPL 2020

WHEN: 3rd November, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Sharjah, UAE

TELECAST: Star Sports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

Mumbai Indians Team News

MI could field in a few changes. Bumrah and Boult could be rested while Lynn might come in for De Kock at the top of the order.

Possible Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McCenaghan, Dhawal Kulkarni

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

SRH would love to find a place for Jonny Bairstow in the XI in the smaller dimensions of Sharjah but who will they drop? Warner, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Kane Williamson are their 4 overseas players.

Possible Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, S Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Abdul Samad

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

MI holds the edge in the recent rivalry having beaten SRH thrice in their last five encounters.

Last 5 matches:

MI won by 34 runs

MI won in a Super Over

MI won by 40 runs

SRH won by 31 runs

SRH won by 1 wicket

To watch out for

Kieron Pollard has the highest strike rate of 200 in IPL 2020. He got 25 off just 13 deliveries against SRH in Sharjah and would be raring to make a difference and spoil their party. The shorter boundaries of the venue may just see him promoting himself up the order.

Quotes

Mumbai Indians: I enjoy batting everywhere, wherever the management wants me to bat. At this level you have to be able to adapt - Ishan Kishan after his match-winning performance with the bat opening the innings for MI against DC in Dubai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen, so getting him out is special - Sandeep Sharma after his Player of the Match performance, which included the wicket of Virat Kohli, against RCB in Sharjah.