IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Top 5 Players to Watch Out for

The match number of 17 of the IPL 2020 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here are the top 5 players to watch out for from both the squads.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon.

A victory, in all probability, will take either team to the top of the table, so plenty to play for and no extra motivation will be needed by either of the units.

We look at five players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

1) David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

David Warner hasn’t hit peak form yet in IPL 2020 but nobody will underestimate what he is capable of! He has the highest aggregate for an overseas batsman in the IPL and the fourth-highest overall. His average of 42.66 and strike rate of 141.66 make him one of the most dangerous and sought after batsman in the league’s history. He was the highest run-getter in the IPL in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

2) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket-taker for SRH in the IPL with 112 wickets in 90 matches at a strike rate of 18.3. Not only has he been a strike bowler but also very restrictive. He has an economy rate of just 7.39 in the IPL. He has gone for just 6.98 runs per over in IPL 2020.

However, he injured his leg in the game against Chennai Super Kings. One has to wait and watch whether he has recovered.

3. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Rohit Sharma is the third-highest run-getter in the history of the IPL with 5068 runs in 187 innings. He plays the role of the playmaker in the MI batting line-up setting the platform for the likes of Pollard and Pandya to explode later.

Rohit has led MI to 4 title triumphs – the most by any captain in the IPL.

4. Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians)

Kieron Pollard is one of the premier all-rounders of the IPL. He has scored 2893 runs in 152 matches at a strike rate of 148.97 and also picked 57 wickets at a bowling rate of 21.4.

He has a batting strike rate of 212.3 in this season thus far the highest for any batsman with a minimum of 75 runs,

5. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians​)

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best death bowlers in the IPL. He hit form in MI’s last match against KXIP in Abu Dhabi. Overall, he has picked 87 wickets in 81 matches at a strike rate of 21 and an economy rate of 7.6 for MI in the IPL.