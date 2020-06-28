Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2020 Must Happen for Cricketing and Financial Reasons: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) must happen for 'both cricketing and financial reasons.'

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
"The IPL must happen. The tournament is important for both cricketing and financial reasons," Bhuvneshwar said at a webinar organised by GainAccess Sports & Entertainment and Sportz Power.

As of now, only an official word on postponement of the T20 World Cup will allow BCCI a window to plan for the IPL, which continues to remain suspended.

Bhuvneshwar also spoke about the need for the ICC to come up with alternativ ways to let pacers shine the ball in the wake of the saliva ban.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Always Puts Team First, That's Why Mumbai Won IPLs - Irfan Pathan

"I hope the ICC comes up with some artificial way by which we can shine the ball. You need to do it when you bowl in swinging conditions in (places like) England. Even the spinners need it."

The 30-year old also said that when the series against South Africa was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, he believed that any issues caused by the virus would be over by now.

"After the first ODI against South Africa (which was washed out at Dharamshala on March 12), we were scheduled to play the second match at Lucknow, but the entire series was abandoned.

"I was coming back to the Indian team after a gap of four months, following an injury. I had then thought it (the problem created by the virus) would be soon over."

