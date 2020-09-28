IPL 2020: I believe that it’s in my Genes, says Sanju Samson on the Secret of his Power-hitting

Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson has said that he is delighted that the game is finally giving back to him.

Man of the moment for Rajasthan Royals so far in the Indian Premier League, Sanju Samson has said that he couldn’t be in better frame of mind as he is hitting the ball clean as a whistle.

Samson who was adjudged Man of the match for the second consecutive time for RR in last match against Kings XI Punjab said that he can see a change in his game.

“I think I have been hitting it well for the last one year. So I’m in the right frame of mind. I can see a change in my game and my fitness,” Samson told the host broadcaster, Star, after the game.”

“I was really fed up of myself last year. I had been trying very hard but things were not happening. Then I really went back to myself, did a bit of soul-searching and I really asked myself lots of different questions. Like, ‘What do I want to achieve in my life?’ and ‘Where do I want to reach until my cricket career finishes?’”

Samson smashed 85 off 42 balls and played his part to the full as RR snatched the game in the last over against Kings XI Punjab.

He said that he is ecstatic that the game is finally giving back to him.

“I decided that I have ten more years to play this wonderful game, so I decided to just give my everything towards cricket and nothing else. My family, friends and everyone is really supportive and I’m really happy that I’m giving my whole energy towards cricket - and it’s giving back to me,” Samson said.

When asked about the secrets of power hitting, Samson said it’s his genes that are at play here.

“I believe that it’s in my genes. My father is a very powerful man so I think I also get the same strength,” he said. “I have really worked hard on my fitness. I have understood that my game is all about power, so I have invested a lot of time in developing my muscles and all those things, so I’m very happy that it’s coming out nicely.”