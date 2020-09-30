IPL 2020: My Mom Was my Biggest Fan, Rashid Khan Says After Match-winning Performance

Rashid, man of the match on the day, also spoke on the year and a half gone by so far which has been personally tough for him.

After two below par performances, Sunrisers Hyderabad turned things around in style when they beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in Abu Dhabi causing captain David Warner to be thankful about all the hardwork behind the scenes with bowling under pressure.

The Sunrisers Hyderbad bowled a total 16 yorkers while Delhi’s batsmen tried to go through the gears in the second innings.

“We have been working really hard in our training with the death bowling, and today they were fantastic because they can be called up at any stage,” Warner explained.

“We lost the toss tonight and won the game, so feels good. Unfortunately Mitch Marsh was injured and we had to figure out how to get overs in but young Abhishek Sharma came in.”

One of the heroes on the evening was Rashid Khan with his timely interventions. Wickets of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant helped pile on the pressure for the Delhi Capitals.

“I don't put pressure on myself that I have to create an impact. I just keep myself calm and composed and focus on what I can do.

“I just go out there and do the basics right and enjoy the game. I bowled quicker today, when I started and bowled my first ball, I realized it. You need two three balls to know what the right pace is. In these conditions you need to bowl back of a length to the batsmen,” Rashid said after the match.

“Warner always backs me and tells me that you know what's best for the team. Only when things aren't going my way I go and ask the captain what to do.”

Rashid, man of the match on the day, also spoke on the year and a half gone by so far which has been personally tough for him.

“Tough one and a half years for me, first my dad expired and then my mom three-four months ago. And it took a bit of time for me to come back. My mom was my biggest fan, especially in the IPL and when I was the MoM, she would always talk to me through the night.”