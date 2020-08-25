IPL 2020: NADA to Carry Out 50 Tests During IPL, Stars Like Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni Could be Asked for Samples
In a latest development, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has finalised its programme for the IPL, to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10, according to a report in the Times of India. The report further suggests that the NADA will setup five Dope Control Stations in the UAE - one each in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Also, the other two at designated training venues - ICC Academy in Dubai and Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2020: NADA to Carry Out 50 Tests During IPL, Stars Like Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni Could be Asked for Samples
In a latest development, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has finalised its programme for the IPL, to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10, according to a report in the Times of India. The report further suggests that the NADA will setup five Dope Control Stations in the UAE - one each in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Also, the other two at designated training venues - ICC Academy in Dubai and Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings