IPL 2020: NADA to Carry Out 50 Tests During IPL, Stars Like Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni Could be Asked for Samples

In a latest development, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has finalised its programme for the IPL, to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10, according to a report in the Times of India. The report further suggests that the NADA will setup five Dope Control Stations in the UAE - one each in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Also, the other two at designated training venues - ICC Academy in Dubai and Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Cricketnext Staff |August 25, 2020, 9:31 AM IST
ms dhoni, csk, ipl

New Delhi: In a latest development, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has finalised its programme for the IPL, to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10, according to a report in the Times of India. The report further suggests that the NADA will setup five Dope Control Stations in the UAE - one each in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Also, the other two at designated training venues - ICC Academy in Dubai and Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

NADA director general, Navin Agarwal, informed TOI that the dope control officers have been asked to conduct in competition testing only at playing venues. 50 samples of cricketers will be collected during the tournament. Also, apart from urine samples, some blood samples might be collected too and leading Indian stars could be tested, like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

There will be three teams travelling to the UAE, in separate batches. "The first batch will leave in the first week of September. Before their departure, all team members will be tested for Covid-19. Upon their arrival in the UAE, they will be tested again."

Earlier, RCB skipper Virat Kohli had stressed that, One mistake from any player could spoil the entire Indian Premier League. In a video posted by the franchise's twitter handle, Kohli is seen stressing to his teammates on the need to respect and secure the bio-security bubble created to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We've done quite well to get to Dubai safe and sound firstly. We've followed what's been told to us and I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times and making sure that nothing is compromised, because one mistake from any of us could literally spoil the whole tournament and none of us want to do that."

