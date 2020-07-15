IPL 2020, National Camp Likely to be Held In the UAE: Report

The BCCI is mulling hosting a camp in UAE for their contracted players, with the 2020 editon of the Indian Premier League also set to be held there.
Should the coronavirus situation not improve in Mumbai - the Board's first-choice city to hold the tournament in - then UAE will be the IPL 2020's likeliest destination.
"By the looks of it, UAE will mostly host the IPL, unless the situation improves dramatically in Mumbai. So the camp there makes more sense in every way possible. Once the IPL venue is decided, then expect things to move forward quickly," sources in the know told The New Indian Express.
However, there will only be clarity on the situation once the BCCI holds their Apex Council meeting on July 17. Currently, the plan is to host the tournament in September-October, pending the cancellation of the T20 World Cup in Australia.
There's also the fact that organising the camp will not be easy. BCCI wants a short camp to assess player fitness but IPL franchises will also look to hold camps of their own.
Should the IPL begin in the end of September, franchises would want at least 2-3 weeks of time with players. This means the BCCI camp can only take place in the beginning of September.
The situation becomes further complicated by travel restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping all this in mind, BCCI wants to hold the camp in the ICC Academy in Dubai.
Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly made it clear that hosting the IPL in India remains the top priority.
"We want IPL to happen because life needs to be back to normal and cricket needs to be back to normal but we don't have a decision from the ICC regarding the T20 World Cup," he added.
"We keep hearing different things from the media but till actually its officially not told to the board members and the countries, you don't know what is happening," Ganguly said.
"But we want to host it, our first priority is India. Whatever time we get, even if we get 35-40 days we will host it.
