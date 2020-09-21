IPL 2020: Nerves Were There in Super Over, Glad What I Tried Worked - Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada admitted there was an element of luck in the way they went on to beat Kings XI Punjab in their opening IPL 2020 encounter on Sunday.

Rabada got two wickets in the Super Over and restricted KXIP to just 2 runs, meaning DC needed only 3 runs to complete what was a hard-earned victory.

Rabada got two wickets in the Super Over and restricted KXIP to just 2 runs, meaning DC needed only 3 runs to complete what was a hard-earned victory.

"There will always be nerves no matter how long I play when things get tight. Lucky that it came off today. It just depends what's working for me on the day and some days you just get a feel for what might work and today I was mixing the lengths up and really glad it worked," he said after the match.

"Sometimes it works and sometimes it won't. Decent bounce on this wicket and the boundaries are quite big and I did back myself with extra pace and bounce. I just stuck my hand out and it stuck (Jordan's catch). I think the ball before he (Iyer) moved me there and it was just a reaction thing."

KXIP skipper KL Rahul, meanwhile, said the loss was 'bittersweet' but was full of praise for Mayank Agarwal, who very nearly won the side the match in the final over.

"It is bittersweet. If at the end of 10 overs, if you had said this match is going to a Superover, I would have taken it. It's still our first game, so lots of learning.

"He (Mayank) was unbelievable and to get a game that close was magical. He's been doing well in Tests and to get the game that close again brings a lot of confidence in the group.

"Like I said at the toss, we didn't know what to expect. The wicket remains the same for both teams, so can't really complain. I will gladly take it as a captain whatever the result is.

"We stuck to what we planned but we did make a few mistakes. At 55 for five, we were calm and still positive."