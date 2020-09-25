IPL 2020: Netizens Call Out Sunil Gavaskar for His Alleged Controversial Comment on Virat & Anushka

Sunil Gavaskar is in the eye of the storm after he made controversial comments on India and RCB’s skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Kohli in IPL 2020 has not done as of now what he is known for. Neither has he delivered from bat nor has he impressed from his fielding skills. In the last game against Kings XI Punjab, Kohli dropped two catches of KL Rahul who went on to score the first hundred of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. He also failed to support his side with the bat, scoring just one run.

Playing first, Rahul-led Punjab made 206 runs, losing just three wickets. In their response, RCB got all out at 109 in 17 overs, being outperformed by their opponents by 97 runs.

While doing commentary during Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match, Gavaskar, speaking on Kohli, allegedly said, “Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai.” This alleged statement was put out on Twitter by a user.

His alleged remark did not seem to have gone down well with fans of Kohli and Anushka and many cricket lovers. They have demanded that the former India batsman be removed from the commentary panel.

Responding to the alleged comment, people vent out their anger on Twitter. A user said that she heard this remark in the commentary and he (Gavaskar) laughed. She added that the former cricketer had often created buzz with “some really unacceptable remarks "jokingly" while in the commentary box but this isn't okay.” She asked who gave Gavaskar the right to bring somebody’s family into the issues related to the game.

Another person said that he should be removed from the commentary panel, tagging the BCCI.

Anushka has in the past been dragged when Kohli was going through a rough patch in cricket. Whenever people have criticised the actress for Kohli’s poor performance, he has always stood in her support.