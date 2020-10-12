IPL 2020: Netizens Impressed With Virat Kohli’s Speed As He Slides Past Wicketkeeper MS Dhoni

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Kohli played fantastic innings as he smashed 90 runs off 52 balls, which helped his team put up a total of 169 runs. Owing to splendid ball striking by Kohli, the team racked up 66 runs in the last four overs of the innings.

A clip of Virat Kohli running past Chennai Super Kings’ captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni while trying to convert a single run into a double has gone viral as fans are impressed with his astonishing speed between the wickets. Netizens are amazed as Kohli beat Dhoni, who is known for his quick hands, in speed.

Check out the clip in which Kohli is running towards the dangerous end with Dhoni getting in position to lift the bails.

“Believe me he is playing on 80+Runs and with this fitness level @imVkohli,” wrote a fan on Twitter.

Not all of that came in boundaries. Kohli kept rotating the strike and picked many runs through legwork. In the last over alone, he took four doubles. He was already playing in the 80s having spent quite a lot of time on the crease. His tireless effort and fitness was hailed by several fans.

“Beating MS Dhoni's speed with gloves on, just has to be Virat Kohli,” wrote on Twitter user, alongside pictures of Kohli sliding past Dhoni as the latter attempted to run him out.

Beating MS Dhoni's speed with gloves on, just has to be Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/vccXI2bjW4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 10, 2020

The clip attracted some hilarious comments and memes. Take this for example:

The user calls Dhoni 4G and the batsman Kohli 5G.

One user shared this funny cartoon clip drawing parallel with Kohli’s running.

“That is not as close as it looked man. Unreal. He's at least 8 inches away and MS has the ball in his gloves,” read a tweet.

That is not as close as it looked man. Unreal. He's atleast 8 inches away and MS has the ball in his gloves. — Hrithik. (@hrithik_says) October 10, 2020

Here’s another post lauding Kohli’s fitness:

Treat to watch!! Defines the word fitness level!! — SanthoshU (@SanthoshU15) October 10, 2020

There were some comments in support of MS Dhoni as well. One user blamed the throw to be late and hence not a fault of Dhoni.

Abey throw bhi to ana chahiye time pe — Gujrati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) October 10, 2020

It is hard to pick sides between two of the sport’s greatest, so we’ll leave the debate to the fans. On this day though, Kohli was the better man, as he got his team the win over CSK and also became the man of the match for his performance with the bat.