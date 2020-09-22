IPL 2020: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson has his Say on the 'Mankad' Mode of Dismissal

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has become the latest cricketer to join the conversation around the controversial mode of dismissal, Mankading.

Ever since Ravichandran Ashwin ran Jos Buttler out in the group game of IPL 2019, Mankading has remained a topic of discussion both among fans, experts and cricketers alike. Now, after Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, Sunrisers Hyderabad stalwart Kane Williamson has become the latest cricketer to join the conversation around the controversial mode of dismissal.

"No, I certainly do not encourage it. That is not something that we look to do at all as a team," Williamson told 'The Week'.

“We have behaviours that are important to us as a group, and something like that does not fit with us, so that is my stance. However, if someone is looking to cheat, I think it would be worth having a quiet word with him and make sure the rules and spirit of the game are upheld. As ambassadors of the game, I think it is really important to stay within those lines.” The New Zealand skipper added.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE |IPL POINTS TABLE

Ahead of the 2020 season, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said that he does not support Mankading. With Ashwin joining the Capitals this season, the statement made headlines and the off-spinner publically confirmed that he has had conversations with Ponting over the same.

“We have spoken about it and I have told him my expectation that I wouldn’t want him to Mankad,” Ricky Ponting recently told InsideSport when asked about his direction to Ashwin regarding Makading.

ALSO READ| IPL 2020: SRH All-rounder Mitchell Marsh May Be Ruled Out of Tournament with Ankle Injury - Report

Meanwhile, another cricketing great, Muttiah Muralitharan, who is currently SRH’s bowling consultant shared opinion on the controversial subject.

“If the bowler should not have the unfair advantage of running out the batsman, the latter too should not have the unfair advantage of proceeding too ahead in the pitch in order to take a run. I believe warnings should be given. Rather than giving the batsman out, five penalty runs should be added to the erring team if an umpire feels that the non-striker or the bowler is taking unfair advantage,” Muralitharan told Hindustan Times.