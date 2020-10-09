IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran Enters Record Books with Half-century Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran entered his name in the record books after his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai (October 8).

Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran entered his name in the record books after his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai on Thursday (October 8). [IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE]

Pooran scored a whirlwind 77 off 37 balls as KXIP slumped to a 69-run loss against SRH and it was the fastest half-century of the IPL 2020 thus far.

It was also the joint ninth-fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League, tying him alongside Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine.

England wicketkeeper batsman Jonny Bairstow shone with the bat as he smashed a 97-run knock before ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan snared three wickets in an overall impressive bowling display to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable 69-run win against Kings XI Punjab.

Bairstow and captain David Warner (52) took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners with a 160-run opening stand as SRH scored an imposing 201 for six after opting to bat, even though KXIP made a brilliant comeback by taking six wickets in the final five overs.

The England wicketkeeper batsman hit seven fours and six sixes during his 55-ball knock, while Warner consumed 40 balls for his 52 to set up SRH's third win from six matches.

KXIP made amends of their woeful death overs bowling by conceding just 41 runs in the last five overs and taking six wickets in the process with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/29) triggering the collapse but that could not stop SRH from crossing the 200-run mark.

Chasing a stiff target of 202, KXIP were all out for 132 in 16.5 overs to slump to their fifth defeat -- and fourth on the trot -- in six matches to remain at the bottom of the points table.