IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran Enters Record Books with Half-century Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran entered his name in the record books after his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai (October 8).
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 9, 2020, 9:37 AM IST
Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran entered his name in the record books after his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai on Thursday (October 8). [IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE]
Pooran scored a whirlwind 77 off 37 balls as KXIP slumped to a 69-run loss against SRH and it was the fastest half-century of the IPL 2020 thus far.
It was also the joint ninth-fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League, tying him alongside Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine.
Also Read: Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan Star as SRH Register Comprehensive Win Against KXIP
England wicketkeeper batsman Jonny Bairstow shone with the bat as he smashed a 97-run knock before ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan snared three wickets in an overall impressive bowling display to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable 69-run win against Kings XI Punjab.
Bairstow and captain David Warner (52) took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners with a 160-run opening stand as SRH scored an imposing 201 for six after opting to bat, even though KXIP made a brilliant comeback by taking six wickets in the final five overs.
The England wicketkeeper batsman hit seven fours and six sixes during his 55-ball knock, while Warner consumed 40 balls for his 52 to set up SRH's third win from six matches.
Also Read: Chris Gayle Misses Place in Playing XI in Match Vs SRH Due to Food Poisoning - Anil Kumble
KXIP made amends of their woeful death overs bowling by conceding just 41 runs in the last five overs and taking six wickets in the process with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/29) triggering the collapse but that could not stop SRH from crossing the 200-run mark.
Chasing a stiff target of 202, KXIP were all out for 132 in 16.5 overs to slump to their fifth defeat -- and fourth on the trot -- in six matches to remain at the bottom of the points table.
