WATCH | Nicholas Pooran Makes Outstanding Save Against Rajasthan Royals, Jonty Rhodes is Delighted
Earlier in the day in the first innings, Pooran scored 25 off 8 deliveries smashing three sixers to help his side reach a total of 223/2.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 27, 2020, 11:22 PM IST
Every year in the IPL, there are always some moments of brilliance from fielders. In IPL 2020, Nicholas Pooran of Kings XI Punjab produced an acrobatic moment in the field when they were defending a target of 224 against the Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah.
In the 8th over of the second innings, Sanju Samson pulled Murugan Ashwin powerfully and it was almost enough for a six. Pooran, who was fielding in the deep dove backwards over the fence and caught the hit and just as he was about to land on the ground threw the ball back into the field of play. His gravity defying save in the process saving four runs for his team.
While Samson, Steve Smith and the others present on the field were in awe of Pooran's effort, former cricketers took to social media and could not hold back the praise.
An astonishing piece of fielding from Nicholas Pooran in the IPL earlier today 👀 #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/rEyemuvrc3— ICC (@ICC) September 27, 2020
"That's the best I have seen in a T20 game!" - @KP24Describe this @nicholas_47 save in one emoji! #SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/YVvp6oIXBP— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 27, 2020
This is a Must watch 👀 Sensational bit of work in the field 🏏 https://t.co/nDr9xTN0fw— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 27, 2020
From Sachin Tendulkar to Jonty Rhodes, EVERYONE HAS HEAPED PRAISES on Pooran! #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/uN9PIRbUlU— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) September 27, 2020
UNBELIEVABLE fielding from Nicholas Pooran! 😳👏 pic.twitter.com/sHSI7wouD7— 183* (@Vineeth_777) September 27, 2020
How did you do that, Pooran??? Are you wearing a cape under your #KXIP t-shirt?? Haven’t seen anything like this ever. #RRvKXIP— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 27, 2020
Pooran doing a Jonty Ropes! #WhistlePodu #RRvKXIP@JontyRhodes8 @nicholas_47— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 27, 2020
Nicholas Pooran.. one of the best moments of fielding ever? Certainly the most athletic!! #pooran will go viral!— Mark Nicholas (@mcjnicholas) September 27, 2020
Gravity naamak cheez hi bhula di. Aisa kaise. Defied Gravity, Pooran. What a save. pic.twitter.com/1HReADpmVh— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 27, 2020
