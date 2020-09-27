T20 CARNIVAL

WATCH | Nicholas Pooran Makes Outstanding Save Against Rajasthan Royals, Jonty Rhodes is Delighted

Earlier in the day in the first innings, Pooran scored 25 off 8 deliveries smashing three sixers to help his side reach a total of 223/2.

Every year in the IPL, there are always some moments of brilliance from fielders. In IPL 2020, Nicholas Pooran of Kings XI Punjab produced an acrobatic moment in the field when they were defending a target of 224 against the Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah.

In the 8th over of the second innings, Sanju Samson pulled Murugan Ashwin powerfully and it was almost enough for a six. Pooran, who was fielding in the deep dove backwards over the fence and caught the hit and just as he was about to land on the ground threw the ball back into the field of play. His gravity defying save in the process saving four runs for his team.

While Samson, Steve Smith and the others present on the field were in awe of Pooran's effort, former cricketers took to social media and could not hold back the praise.

