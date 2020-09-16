IPL 2020: No Complaints About Covid-19 Protocols, Just Happy to Play Cricket Again - Jaydev Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat said life inside a bio-secure bubble isn't "easy" but that he was glad to be playing cricket during these times.

The IPL 2020 is being held behind closed doors in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic and Unadkat also spoke about the protocols they are having to follow during these times.

"IPL will be different this season. There won't be any crowd in the stadium. We have to remain inside the bubble. But to get to play cricket in this time is itself a boon and I am really looking forward to the tournament," Unadkar told ANI.

"Life in a bubble is not really easy, to be honest, but we are getting to play cricket and that's one thing which we all love, so no complaints. We have a lot of protocols to follow. We are getting used to it," he added.

On March 13, Unadkat captained Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy title after defeating Bengal at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

The 28-year-old bowler bagged two wickets in the final. Unadkat was also the key cog in the bowling wheel of Saurashtra during the season and the letf-arm seamer believes he can carry on his form into the IPL.

"I think I had a fantastic domestic season not just personally but as a team as well. We won the Ranji trophy and that gave me a lot of confidence. I keep saying that the last ball that I bowled won as the trophy," he said.

"Royals have always tried to maintain the balance between youth and experience and is looking the same this year as well. Let's hope we strike the right momentum at the right time."