- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueMatch Ended167/6(20.0) RR 8.35
CHE
HYD147/8(20.0) RR 8.35
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: No Place for Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in Fantasy Teams Picked by Ex-Players
Three IPL commentators picked their respective fantasy teams of the season and RCB skipper Virat Kohli and CSK skipper MS Dhoni could not find a spot in their fantasy team.
- IANS
- Updated: October 15, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings have not been able to find a spot in the fantasy teams picked up three former cricketers for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
The three IPL commentators - West Indies' Ian Bishop, Simon Doull of New Zealand and Michael Slater of Australia picked their respective teams of the season. Bishop named Kieron Pollard as captain of his team which included the likes of KL Rahul, Rashid Khan and Jasprit Bumrah. Slater, on the other hand, picked Shreyas Iyer as the captain of his side which has players like Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal.
Doull named AB de Villiers as captain of the fantasy team which has players like Varun Chakravarthy and Kagiso Rabada.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
The only player to find place in all the three teams is Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer. His side is currently at the top of the points table with 12 points from eight games.
Ian Bishop fantasy XI: Kieron Pollard (c), KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Also Read: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab - Key Battles
Simon Doull fantasy XI: AB de Villiers (c), Mayank Agarwal. Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Kieron Pollard (vc), Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada.
Michael Slater fantasy XI: Shreyas Iyer (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan, AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3014 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
-
CHE vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 2913 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
-
BLR vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 2812 Oct, 2020 SharjahBangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2611 Oct, 2020 DubaiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches