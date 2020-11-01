CRICKETNEXT

IPL 2020: No Point in Planning For AB De Villiers - Shahbaz Nadeem

SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Shahbaz Nadeem said that he had no plans in place for getting the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and AB de Villiers.

  • IANS
  • Updated: November 1, 2020, 11:43 PM IST
SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Shahbaz Nadeem said that he had no plans in place for getting the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and South African batting great AB de Villiers. "The plan to bowl to AB de Villiers is to go with no plan. He plays differently every day so there is no point in planning," Nadeem told his team mate and fellow fast bowler Sandeep Sharma in a video posted on the IPL website.

de Villiers' wicket triggered a collapse for the RCB on Saturday with the team going from 71/3 at the start of the 12th over to being limited to 120/7.

"Basically when I dismissed him, he had already hit me for a six in the same over. So I thought of bowling him at the off stump and luckily the ball went flying straight to deep extra cover," he said.

"It was a big wicket for us. After de Villers' wicket, it got easy for us to bowl in the death overs."

SRH went on to win the match by five wickets, thus giving themselves a major boost in the race for the playoffs.

