IPL 2020: Not Picking Ambati Rayudu in 2019 World Cup Squad was India's Loss, Says Shane Watson

Shane Watson was all praise for his Chennai Super Kings teammate Ambati Rayudu, who played a blinder against Mumbai Indians, hitting 71 from just 48 balls in the opening match in Abu Dhabi.

Chennai Super Kings star and former Australia opener, Shane Watson while praising his teammate Ambati Rayudu for his 'incredible’ innings against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener said, it was India's loss that Virat Kohli's men did not have the right-hand batsman in their 2019 World Cup squad.

"Gosh, Ambati Rayudu! 71, he batted absolutely beautifully. He is an incredibly talented batsman, I think it's a loss for the Indian cricket ODI team by not picking him in the World Cup squad for 2019. He is a seriously talented batsman,” said Watson in a chat during his T20 Superstars podcast.

IPL Coverage | IPL Schedule | IPL Points Table

Rayudu's exclusion from the World Cup squad raise quite a few eyebrows as the Hyderabad batsman had performed well in the lead up to the quadrennial event. A distraught Rayudu after which came up with the 3D jibe against former chief selector MSK Prasad over his comments on the 3-dimensional abilities of Vijay Shankar who was picked in the squad ahead of him.

Rayudu announced retirement mid-way during the World Cup but later conceded it was a decision taken in haste. He returned from retirement and played first-class cricket for Hyderabad in the 2019-20 season.

ALSO READ| IPL 2020 : Happy That I Don't Have to Bowl to Brendon McCullum Anymore, Says Pat Cummins

In the IPL 2020 opener, Amabati Rayudu walked in at 6 for 2 after two overs in the Super Kings' chase of Mumbai's 162 for 9. He scored 71 off 48 balls and stitched a match-winning 115 runs partnership with Faf du Plessis for the third. However he fell prey to Rahul Chahr but the South African stayed till the end to finish with an unbeaten 58.

"To be able to take down Jasprit Bumrah like he did was incredible. He's got scoring options all around the ground. And he's got a fair bit of point to prove as well against his old team Mumbai," Watson said.

The Super Kings next play Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Tuesday, and would hope to make it two in two against a side that will miss one of its stalwarts Jos Buttler - with a bit of uncertainty surrounding the participation of Ben Stokes and Steven Smith too.