IPL 2020: Not Worried About Lack of Fans, It’ll be Like Domestic Cricket - Royals' Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag, who shot to prominence after a glorious half-century against Delhi Capitals last year, hopes to make every opportunity count in his second season in the world’s top T20 tournament and has spent the lockdown working on his fitness
IPL 2020: Not Worried About Lack of Fans, It’ll be Like Domestic Cricket - Royals' Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag, who shot to prominence after a glorious half-century against Delhi Capitals last year, hopes to make every opportunity count in his second season in the world’s top T20 tournament and has spent the lockdown working on his fitness
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings