IPL 2020: Old Tweet Of Suryakumar Calling Kohli 'God' Resurfaces

Old tweets of Suryakumar Yadav praising Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and India captain Virat Kohli have resurfaced after the former's match-winning knock for Mumbai Indians (MI). Suryakumar's unbeaten 79 led MI to a five-wicket win over RCB and it came after the selectors' decision not to include him in the Indian team met with widespread criticism.

The first tweet is from March 2016 in which Suryakumar said: "In the big SHOES. Where there is pressure dr is him. I hav seen GOD walking at Number 3 for India to bat @imVkohli."

In the big SHOES. Where there is pressure dr is him. I hav seen GOD walking at Number 3 for India to bat @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/zoRfXtillE — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 20, 2016

India coach Ravi Shastri in a tweet advised Suryakumar to remain "patient" while praising him for his knock on Wednesday. "Surya namaskar. Stay strong and patient Suryakumar Yadav #MIvsRCB," Shastri had tweeted after the match.

MI captain Kieron Pollard also said that Suryakumar will be rewarded with an India cap soon. "Deep down inside he must be very, very disappointed to not have donned the blue for India. He just keeps getting better. Again as an individual if you keep staying consistent, you will be rewarded. Nothing happens before its time," Pollard said at the post-match presentation.