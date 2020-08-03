IPL 2020: Omar Abdullah Slams BCCI's Decision to Keep Vivo as IPL's Title Sponsor

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has hit out at the BCCI's decision to stick with Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo as the title sponsor's for the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Abdullah said that the confusion on handling China in a business sense was why the Asian superpower was 'thumbing it’s nose' at India.
"BCCI/IPL governing council has decided to retain all sponsors including the big Chinese ones. I feel bad for those idiots who threw their Chinese made TVs off their balconies only to see this happen," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.
"Chinese cellphone makers will continue as title sponsors of the IPL while people are told to boycott Chinese products. It’s no wonder China is thumbing it’s nose at us when we are so confused about how to handle Chinese money/investment/sponsorship/advertising," he added.
The IPL governing council on Sunday decided to continue with China-based mobile phone company Vivo as their title sponsors, despite recent tensions between India and China.
After the violent June 15 clash in eastern Ladakh, the central government had banned 59 apps from China including Tik ToK. Soon after the June 15 incident, the BCCI had stated that there would be a review of the IPL sponsors.
Twenty Indian Army men, including officers, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese People's Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.
But despite the board acknowleding the need to review the deal, there was never any indication that they will pull out of the deal especially if the financial terms did not favour the board.
