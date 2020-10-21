IPL 2020: One of Top Four Must Be Able to Finish Off Games, Says KXIP Captain KL Rahul

"The set batsman has to finish off the game. One of the top four does that. We have to correct that,” admitted Rahul during the post-match presentation after his team's win over Delhi Capitals.

After losing six of the first seven matches, Kings XI Punjab have surely turned it around. They posted three consecutive wins in the last three matches to take their win-loss record from 1-6 to 4-6 and are now within touching distance of Kolkata Knight Riders who occupy the fourth spot on the points table. The point to note is that the last three wins were against the top three teams of the tournament – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and the table-topper Delhi Capitals. But KXIP captain KL Rahul believes there is one area that they certainly need to improve. He believes one of the top four batsmen must finish the game.

“I did wonder, I won’t lie, especially when you are playing with six batsmen and an all-rounder. The set batsman has to finish off the game. One of the top four does that. We have to correct that,” admitted Rahul during the post-match presentation on Tuesday.

After several close finishes, win or lose, the KXIP captain was relieved to get this win in a rather comfortable manner. “My heart keeps reaching new limits in every game but yeah it is nice to finish it in the nineteenth over for once,” said Rahul.

Rahul also spoke about Glenn Maxwell who had been in a terrible form until the last match, when he played a crucial knock of 32 runs while chasing DC’s target. “Glenn has been batting well in the nets and it was important to back him,” asserted Rahul. He added it was good to see Maxwell spend some time on the crease and hoped he carries this form in the rest of the tournament.

Rahul revealed he could not sleep much after KXIPs thrilling win over MI in a match that saw two Super Overs. “It took a long time to sink in. I kept thinking all night how we could have closed it off before the Super Over. But it (kept) us humble,” he said.

