IPL 2020: 'Only World Class Leaders Do That' - CSK's Shane Watson Lauds MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings batsman Shane Watson has lauded the franchise's leadership group of MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming for backing him through the 2019 IPL season despite him struggling for the most part. Watson struggled to get going and had no half-century until the 11th match when he smashed a 53-ball 96 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He then made a fighting 80 off 59 in the final, before he was run out in the final over with CSK losing to Mumbai Indians by one run.
"Last year, certainly CSK stuck with me through thick and thin. In every other team that I've been in, I may have been dropped a couple of games before I got the runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Just them backing me, knowing my next few good innings were around the corner... Only world-class leaders will really stick by and have the confidence to do that, given the calibre of the players we've got," Watson said on Nabeel Hashmi's YouTube show.
"That was a great learning for me as well, to be honest, to show that if you believe in someone, you believe in their ability, because you've seen what they've been able to do time and time again and that they will come good at some stage. It worked out well as I was able to contribute, not in the final, I got run out in the last over, but up until then, I got as close."
Watson added that he had always admired Dhoni and Fleming's approach to the game even when he was an opposition player.
"CSK had full faith in me, they're an incredible franchise to play against," Watson said. "When I played for Royals against Chennai, I always admired Stephen Fleming, and MS as well, the way he carried himself on and off the field. To be able to play at CSK and experience the way the franchise is run incredibly well from top-down was a very special experience. I do feel fortunate to have this part of my career of the IPL in the last few years, to play for a franchise that looks after everyone so unbelievably well."
CSK's build up to IPL 2020 has been marred by off-field events, with 13 of their touring party testing positive for COVID-19 and senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulling out for personal reasons. Watson, though, felt the team was still strong enough and had a great chance.
"I've sort of been away playing T20 tournaments on and off for the last four years or so," he said. "I have more of an understanding but still it's a challenge to be able to get your skills up. Having an experienced team means your players have more understanding of being able to get their skills to execute under pressure from game one. That is why we believe we've got a great chance of having a great year because of the quality of players and the experience we've got. We've got more chance of not making many mistakes trying to get up to speed as quickly as we possibly can."
