IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: CSK's Faf du Plessis Remains Atop Run-scoring Charts

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis remained atop the run-scoring charts after the IPL encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (September 26). (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

Kings XI Punjab batsmen KL Rahul (153) and Mayank Agarwal (115) round off the top 3 with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (92) and SRH's Manish Pandey completing the top 5.

Young Shubman Gill drove, pulled and cut with authority in an unbeaten 62-ball 70 as Kolkata Knight Riders overwhelmed Sunrsiers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Gill and Eoin Morgan (42 not out in 29 balls) complemented a disciplined bowling effort, helping the Knight Riders open their account with a convincing win.

The 21-year-old opener anchored the chase perfectly as Morgan counterattacked to seal the issue in KKR's favour with two overs to spare, after their opening game debacle.

Opting to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad never got going after Pat Cummins (1/19) and rookie spinner Varun Chakravarthy (1/25) removed the opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner respectively, and were restricted to a below-par 142/4.

After an explosive start by KKR, the bowling-heavy SRH did make some inroads with Khalil Ahmed and T Natarajan dismissing Sunil Narine (0) and Nitish Rana (26 off 13).

Rashid Khan got into the act straightway, trapping KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik for a duck. But a calm and composed Gill was in complete control of his innings and paced it brilliantly on way to his fifth IPL fifty.

Reigning World Cup-winning skipper Morgan played the perfect supporting role before joining the party by smacking Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a huge six in the 15th over to tilt the match in favour of KKR.

Earlier, KKR looked more intent and aggressive with their approach, having brought in Narine and Cummins up front with the new ball.