IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: Faf du Plessis Regains Top Spot in Run-scoring Chart
IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis regained the top spot in the race for the Orange Cap after scoring 43 runs in their loss against Delhi Capitals on Friday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 25, 2020, 11:33 PM IST
IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder: Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis regained the top spot in the race for the Orange Cap after scoring 43 runs in their loss against Delhi Capitals on Friday. IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Du Plessis regained the top spot from KL Rahul as he has scored 173 runs in 3 matches. Rahul, who currently sits in second spot, has scored 153 runs from 2 matches.
Mayank Agarwal (115 runs), Rohit Sharma (92 runs) and AB de Villiers (79 runs round off the top five.
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in an IPL 2020 group stage match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday (September 25).
Set 176 for the victory, CSK could only manage 131-7 in reply as DC's bowlers kept up the pressure by taking regular wickets while also not conceding too many cheap runs.
Earlier, Prithvi Shaw had starred with a 43-ball 64 to help Delhi Capitals to 175/3 against Chennai Super Kings. He was also involved in a 94-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan (35).
After the openers' dismissals Rishabh Pant (37 not out) and captain Shreyas Iyer (26) scored 58 for the third wicket to build on the solid foundation.
Shaw and Dhawan started patiently before dictating the flow of the game throughout the first half of the DC innings. It was Piyush Chawla who provided the breakthrough for CSK as Dhawan looked to up the ante after the 10th over. He tried a reverse sweep but ended up taking the ball on the pads. The umpire raised the finger and Dhawan walked without bothering to take a review.
Interestingly, replays showed that Deepak Chahar had got an inside edge off Shaw that was collected by Dhoni but no CSK player appealed for the catch and it went unnoticed. Eventually, Chawla got Shaw in his next over with MS Dhoni stumping the 20-year-old.
Shreyas was dismissed in the 19th over by Sam Curran with Dhoni diving to his right to complete the catch.
