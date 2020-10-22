IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul Continues to Lead the Way for Batsmen

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continues to top the run-scoring charts after match number 40 in Dubai where Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continues to top the run-scoring charts after match number 40 in Dubai where Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets on Thursday and kept their hopes of a top 4 finish alive. KL Rahul has 540 runs from 10 matches and he leads second-placed Shikhar Dhawan by 75 runs, who became the first player in the history of IPL to score back-to-back centuries. KL Rahul's teammate Mayank Agarwal occupies the third place with 398 runs, while Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli complete the top 5 list, occupying the fourth and the fifth place respectively. (IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE)

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Thursday.

Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 154 for six in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, SRH chased down the target with 11 balls overs to spare at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Manish Pandey top-scored for the winners with an unbeaten 83 off 47 balls while Jason Holder was the most impressive bowler with excellent figures of 3/33 in four overs.

Earlier, Holder starred with the ball in his first game of the ongoing IPL as SRH restricted RR to 154/6 wickets in 20 overs.

Holder, who was brought in as replacement for the injured Kane Williamson, took the important wickets of Sanju Samson (36), RR captain Steve Smith (19) and the dangerous Riyan Parag (20) and ended the innings with figures of 3/33.

All three of the wickets that the West Indies Test captain took came at crucial points, especially that of Parag who had two fours and a six and was looking capable of propelling RR beyond 160 at the start of the 19th over, in which Holder got him.

Rashid Khan, meanwhile, dismissed the struggling Ben Stokes, who laboured to 30 off 32 balls while Vijay Shankar took the all-imporant wicket of Jos Buttler.

(With agency inputs)