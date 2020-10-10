- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriMatch Ended184/8(20.0) RR 9.2
IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul Maintains Top Spot in Run-scoring Charts
IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder: Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul (313 runs) retained the top spot in the run-scoring charts after the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on Friday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 10, 2020, 12:12 AM IST
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Earlier Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis shone with both bat and ball as Delhi Capitals regained the top spot in the IPL standings with a comprehensive 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals here on Friday. Delhi posted 184 for eight, the lowest first innings total at the ground this season, riding on Shimron Hetmyer's 24-ball 45 and 39 off 30 balls from Stoinis.
Kagiso Rabada (3/35) then picked three wickets, while Stoinis (2/17), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) snared two wickets each as Delhi dismissed Rajasthan for 138 in 19.4 overs to secure their fifth win in six matches. Rajasthan were never convincing in the chase and ended up with their fourth loss in as many games.
Orange Cap Holder/Most Runs in IPL 2020
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|1
KL Rahul
|KXIP
|6
|313
|2
Faf du Plessis
|CSK
|6
|299
|3
Mayank Agarwal
|KXIP
|6
|281
|4
Jonny Bairstow
|SRH
|6
|241
|5
David Warner
|SRH
|6
|227
|6
Rohit Sharma
|MI
|6
|211
|7
Nicholas Pooran
|KXIP
|6
|196
|8
Shane Watson
|CSK
|6
|185
|9
Shreyas Iyer
|DC
|5
|181
|10
Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|6
|180
|11
Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|5
|179
|12
Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|5
|178
|13
Rishabh Pant
|DC
|5
|171
|14
Sanju Samson
|RR
|5
|171
|15
Shubman Gill
|KKR
|5
|163
|16
Kieron Pollard
|MI
|6
|163
|17
Ishan Kishan
|MI
|4
|158
|18
AB de Villiers
|RCB
|5
|155
|19
Manish Pandey
|SRH
|6
|148
|20
Eoin Morgan
|KKR
|5
|143
|21
Nitish Rana
|KKR
|5
|139
|22
Quinton de Kock
|MI
|6
|138
|23
Hardik Pandya
|MI
|6
|135
|24
Virat Kohli
|RCB
|5
|133
|25
Steven Smith
|RR
|5
|133
|26
Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|5
|127
|27
Marcus Stoinis
|DC
|5
|123
|28
Aaron Finch
|RCB
|5
|122
|29
Rahul Tripathi
|KKR
|2
|117
|30
Jos Buttler
|RR
|4
|117
Jos Buttler (13) fell to a superb catch by Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith (24) and Sanju Samson (5) holed out to Hetmyer at deep square midwicket and long-on respectively to leave RR at 72 for three. Ashwin then returned to remove Mahipal Lomror (1), while Stoinis cleaned up young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who struggled to 34 off 36 after opening the innings.
