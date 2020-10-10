T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul Maintains Top Spot in Run-scoring Charts

IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder: Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul (313 runs) retained the top spot in the run-scoring charts after the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

Earlier Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis shone with both bat and ball as Delhi Capitals regained the top spot in the IPL standings with a comprehensive 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals here on Friday. Delhi posted 184 for eight, the lowest first innings total at the ground this season, riding on Shimron Hetmyer's 24-ball 45 and 39 off 30 balls from Stoinis.

Kagiso Rabada (3/35) then picked three wickets, while Stoinis (2/17), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) snared two wickets each as Delhi dismissed Rajasthan for 138 in 19.4 overs to secure their fifth win in six matches. Rajasthan were never convincing in the chase and ended up with their fourth loss in as many games.

Orange Cap Holder/Most Runs in IPL 2020

PosPlayerTeamMatchesRuns
1

KL Rahul

KXIP6313
2

Faf du Plessis

CSK6299
3

Mayank Agarwal

KXIP6281
4

Jonny Bairstow

SRH6241
5

David Warner

SRH6227
6

Rohit Sharma

MI6211
7

Nicholas Pooran

KXIP6196
8

Shane Watson

CSK6185
9

Shreyas Iyer

DC5181
10

Suryakumar Yadav

MI6180
11

Prithvi Shaw

DC5179
12

Devdutt Padikkal

RCB5178
13

Rishabh Pant

DC5171
14

Sanju Samson

RR5171
15

Shubman Gill

KKR5163
16

Kieron Pollard

MI6163
17

Ishan Kishan

MI4158
18

AB de Villiers

RCB5155
19

Manish Pandey

SRH6148
20

Eoin Morgan

KKR5143
21

Nitish Rana

KKR5139
22

Quinton de Kock

MI6138
23

Hardik Pandya

MI6135
24

Virat Kohli

RCB5133
25

Steven Smith

RR5133
26

Shikhar Dhawan

DC5127
27

Marcus Stoinis

DC5123
28

Aaron Finch

RCB5122
29

Rahul Tripathi

KKR2117
30

Jos Buttler

RR4117

Jos Buttler (13) fell to a superb catch by Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith (24) and Sanju Samson (5) holed out to Hetmyer at deep square midwicket and long-on respectively to leave RR at 72 for three. Ashwin then returned to remove Mahipal Lomror (1), while Stoinis cleaned up young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who struggled to 34 off 36 after opening the innings.

