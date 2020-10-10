IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul Maintains Top Spot in Run-scoring Charts

IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder: Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul (313 runs) retained the top spot in the run-scoring charts after the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

Earlier Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis shone with both bat and ball as Delhi Capitals regained the top spot in the IPL standings with a comprehensive 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals here on Friday. Delhi posted 184 for eight, the lowest first innings total at the ground this season, riding on Shimron Hetmyer's 24-ball 45 and 39 off 30 balls from Stoinis.

Kagiso Rabada (3/35) then picked three wickets, while Stoinis (2/17), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) snared two wickets each as Delhi dismissed Rajasthan for 138 in 19.4 overs to secure their fifth win in six matches. Rajasthan were never convincing in the chase and ended up with their fourth loss in as many games.

Orange Cap Holder/Most Runs in IPL 2020

Pos Player Team Matches Runs 1 KL Rahul KXIP 6 313 2 Faf du Plessis CSK 6 299 3 Mayank Agarwal KXIP 6 281 4 Jonny Bairstow SRH 6 241 5 David Warner SRH 6 227 6 Rohit Sharma MI 6 211 7 Nicholas Pooran KXIP 6 196 8 Shane Watson CSK 6 185 9 Shreyas Iyer DC 5 181 10 Suryakumar Yadav MI 6 180 11 Prithvi Shaw DC 5 179 12 Devdutt Padikkal RCB 5 178 13 Rishabh Pant DC 5 171 14 Sanju Samson RR 5 171 15 Shubman Gill KKR 5 163 16 Kieron Pollard MI 6 163 17 Ishan Kishan MI 4 158 18 AB de Villiers RCB 5 155 19 Manish Pandey SRH 6 148 20 Eoin Morgan KKR 5 143 21 Nitish Rana KKR 5 139 22 Quinton de Kock MI 6 138 23 Hardik Pandya MI 6 135 24 Virat Kohli RCB 5 133 25 Steven Smith RR 5 133 26 Shikhar Dhawan DC 5 127 27 Marcus Stoinis DC 5 123 28 Aaron Finch RCB 5 122 29 Rahul Tripathi KKR 2 117 30 Jos Buttler RR 4 117

Jos Buttler (13) fell to a superb catch by Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith (24) and Sanju Samson (5) holed out to Hetmyer at deep square midwicket and long-on respectively to leave RR at 72 for three. Ashwin then returned to remove Mahipal Lomror (1), while Stoinis cleaned up young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who struggled to 34 off 36 after opening the innings.