IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul Pulls Ahead of Pack in Run-scoring Charts

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continues to top the run-scoring charts after match 46 between KXIP and Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah on Monday.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continues to top the run-scoring charts after match 46 between KXIP and Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah on Monday. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is in second, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli in third. Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis and KXIP opener Mayank Agarwal round up the top 5. Half-centuries from Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle helped KXIP register a comprehensive eight-wicket win over KKR to propel them into fourth place and put them within touching distance of an IPL 2020 play-offs spot. (IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE)

Set 149 to win after skipper Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first, KXIP's bowlers did well to restrict KKR to 149-9. They barely broke a sweat during the chase, with conditions at Sharjah easing out considerably in the second innings.

Mandeep and Gayle were associated in a 100-run partnership for the second wicket that took them to the brink of the big win. In the KKR innings, KXIP speedster returned Shami retured excellent figures of 4-0-3-53.

Earlier, KKR opening batsman Shubman Gill returned to form with a half-century, but Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) came back to apply brakes and restrict them to 149 for nine wickets in 20 overs. Gill scored a 45-ball 57 and shared an 81-run partnership with skipper Eoin Morgan for the fourth wicket. Morgan made 40 off 25 balls. Lockie Ferguson hammered a 13-ball 24 to give some respectability to the total.

India seamer Shami was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 35. His two wickets early on had reduced KKR to 10 for three. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi picked 2/20 and Chris Jordan took 2/25.

Brief scores: KKR: 149/9 wkts in 20 overs (S Gill 57, E Morgan 40, L Ferguson 24 not out, M Shami 3/35, R Bishnoi 2/20, C Jordan 2/25) lost to KXIP: 150/2 wkts in 18.5 overs (Mandeep Singh 66 not out, Chris Gayle 51, Lockie Ferguson 1/32) by eight wickets