IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul Regains Top Spot, Mayank Agarwal in Close Second

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul went back atop the run-scoring charts after the IPL encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (September 27). (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

Rahul (222 runs) is followed by Mayank Agarwal (221 runs) on the list after the latter scored a century in the loss against Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals duo Sanju Samson (159 runs) and Steve Smith (119 runs) and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (92 runs) complete the top five.

Rajasthan Royals recorded the highest runchase in IPL history to beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in a high-scoring encounter here on Sunday.

Put into bat, Mayank Agarwal smashed a 50-ball 106, while skipper KL Rahul cracked a 54-ball 69 as the duo stitched a 183-run opening stand off 99 balls to power Punjab to an imposing 223 for 2.

He brought up his century by smashing Shreyas Gopal for a boundary in the end of the 15th over. By that point, KXIP were 172-0 and looking well on course for a massive target.

Agarwal continued the assualt, hitting Tom Curran for a four back over the bowler's head but he would perish when he went for another big shot off Curran and found Sanju Samson in deep mid-wicket.

KXIP would finish the first innings having scored 223-2.

Sanju Samson then put on a lion-hearted effort with a 42-ball 85 studded with seven sixes and four boundaries, while Steve Smith scored a 27-ball 50 to keep RR in the hunt.

However, it was Rahul Tewatia, who turned hero when he smashed five sixes in the 18th over off Sheldon Cottrell to turn the match on its head. He scored a 31-ball 53 after struggling initially to take them to the brink of win.