- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
MUM
HYD151/0(20.0) RR 7.45
Hyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonMatch Ended152/7(20.0) RR 7.6
BLR
DEL154/4(20.0) RR 7.6
Delhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
SRH
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul Remains on Top With 670 Runs
IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has secured his spot on the top the run-scoring charts for the time being after he ended his campaign with 670 runs in 14 matches, almost 150 runs clear of David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan next men on the list.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 4, 2020, 12:56 AM IST
IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has secured his spot on the top the run-scoring charts for the time being after he ended his campaign with 670 runs in 14 matches, almost 150 runs clear of David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan next men on the list.
IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE
Openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday took SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to an emphatic 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) and took their team to a third-place finish on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table.
Captain Warner (85 runs off 58 balls) and Saha's (58 not out off 45) 151-run opening partnership helped their team chase down a target of 150 without losing a wicket. MI scored 149 for eight wkts in 20 overs and SRH made 151 without loss in 17.1 overs.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Warner scored the winning four off the first ball of the 18th over. It was his 10th four of the innings in which he also hit one six. Saha hit seven fours and one six.
Saha provided the acceleration in the first three overs, racing to 21 off 13 balls after which Warner caught up with him. The pair went neck and neck, before Warner pushed up after the 12th over. This is the first time since 2011 that MI have fallen to a 10-wicket loss.
Also Read: IPL 2020: 'Fit and Fine' Rohit Returns to Lead MI Against SRH Despite Fitness Concerns
Earlier, Kieron Pollard's late charge helped MI reach close to the 150-run mark after Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem starved the batsmen of runs in the middle overs. MI scored 51 runs in the last five overs, most of them courtesy Pollard, who scored 41 off 25 balls. He hit two fours and four sixes in his innings before falling to his West Indies teammate Jason Holder.
Holder put up yet another influential performance with the ball for SRH in the 'death' overs, dismissing Nathan Coulter-Nile as well and conceding just 25 runs in his four overs.
Also Read: Women's T20 challenge: 'Invincible' Supernovas Eye Third Straight Title
Brief scores: MI 149/8 wkts in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 41, Suryakumar Yadav 36; Sandeep Sharma 3/34) lost to SRH 151/0 wkt in 17.1 overs (David Warner 85 not out, Wriddhiman Sahah 58 not out; Dhawal Kulkarni 0/22) by 10 wkts
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5603 Nov, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 5502 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiDelhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
-
KOL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 5401 Nov, 2020 DubaiKolkata beat Rajasthan by 60 runs
-
PUN vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 5301 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiChennai beat Punjab by 9 wickets
-
BLR vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5231 Oct, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches