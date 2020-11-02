IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul Remains on Top With 670 Runs

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has secured his spot on the top the run-scoring charts for the time being after he ended his campaign with 670 runs in 14 matches, almost 150 runs clear of Shikhar Dhawan, next man on the list.

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in their last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to enter the playoffs with a second-place finish on the points table. RCB, too, qualified for the playoffs by virtue of stretching DC to the 19th over and maintaining their net run rate above Kolkata Knight Riders.