IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul Retains Top Spot after DC beat RCB in Dubai

Delhi Capitals dished out a clinical performance to outclass Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs and reclaim the pole position in the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul retained the top spot in the IPL 2020 Orange Cap standings after Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by 59 runs in Dubai on Monday (October 5).

Rahul (302 runs) leads CSK's Faf du Plessis (282 runs), who scored an unbeaten 87 against KXIP is in the second spot in the standings. KXIP's Mayank Agarwal (272 runs), Delhi Capitals' duo of Shreyas Iyer (181 runs) and Prithvi (179 runs) round off the top five.

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada picked four wickets for 24 runs to bowl Delhi Capitals (DC) to a 59-run win over Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and move the team to the top of the points table here on Monday.

DC now have eight points from five games, ahead of Mumbai Indians and RCB who are on six points each.

Rabada's haul included the wicket of Kohli (43), who was the lone man fighting after RCB had lost the rest of the top-order that struggled to increase to keep the scoring rate high in chase of 197.

Apart from Rabada, pace bowler Anrich Nortje and left-arm spinner Axar Patel took two wickets each.

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis's quick half century helped DC post a challenging 196 for four wickets in 20 overs.

Stoinis (53 off 26 balls) put on 89 runs with Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket in 6.5 overs as the duo took charge after RCB had claimed quick wickets to peg DC back following a strong start provided by Prithvi Shaw (42 off 23 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (32 off 28 balls).

Shaw and Dhawan put on 68 in just over six overs for the first wicket. However, three wickets over the next 30 balls with the addition of just 22 runs brought RCB back.

Stoinis survived an early chance with bowler Yuzvendra Chahal dropping him off his own bowling. After that he clobbered the RCB bowlers, hitting six fours and two sixes. Between the 13th and 17th overs, RCB scored 59 runs.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals 196/4 wkts in 20 overs (M Stoinis 53 not out, P Shaw 42, R Pant 37, M Siraj 2/34) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 137/9 in 20 overs (V Kohli 43, K Rabada 4/24, A Patel 2/18, A Nortje 2/22)