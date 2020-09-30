- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul Retains Top Spot, Mayank Agarwal in Close Second
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul maintained his top spot on the run-scoring charts with 222 runs closely followed by teammate Mayank Agarwal who is just a run short.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 30, 2020, 12:16 AM IST
IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder: At the end of match number 11 in the ongoing IPL, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul retained the top spot on the run-scoring charts after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs on Tuesday (September 29).
Rahul (222 runs) is followed by Mayank Agarwal (221 runs) on the list after the latter scored a century in the loss against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis sits on the third position with 173 runs, followed Rajasthan Royals duo Sanju Samson (159 runs) and Steve Smith (119 runs) in the fourth and sixth position respectively. AB de Villiers who scored an unbeaten 55 off 24 balls against Mumbai Indians sits on the fifth position with 134 runs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad bagged their first win of the season as they beat Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in Abu Dhabi.
Put in to bat, Bairstow (53 off 48) scored his second fifty of the tournament, while David Warner (45 off 33) and Kane Williamson (41 off 26) also came up with valuable contributions, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad post a competitive 162 for four.
Defending the total, leg-spinner Rashid (3/14) returned with three crucial wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/25) scalped two and T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed (1/43) claimed too chipped in to restrict Delhi to 147 for 7 in 2 for a deserving win. Delhi lost opener Prithvi Shaw (2) early in their chase but Shikhar Dhawan (34 off 31) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (17) took them to 34 for one in the first six overs.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: All-round Sunrisers Hyderabad Register First Win, Defeat Delhi Capitals by 15 Runs
Rashid got into the act straightaway, dismissing Iyer with his second ball and then returned to remove Dhawan with a wrong'un in the 12th over as DC slipped to 63 for three. Rishabh Pant then smashed two sixes on both sides of the wicket in the 13th over to ease the pressure. Shimron Hetmyer (21) also joined the party, launching Khaleel Ahmed for successive sixes in the 15th over.
However, Bhuvneshwar came back to dismiss Hetmyer, before Pant became the third victim of Rashid. Needing 59 runs from 30 balls, all eyes were on Marcus Stoinis (11) but he was done in by a well-placed yorker from Natarajan to end Delhi's hopes.
