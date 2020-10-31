IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul Scores 600 Runs in Tournament, Still Holds Cap

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continues to top the run-scoring charts after match 50 between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Friday. He scored 46 from 41 balls, to take his season tally over 600 runs.

Earlier in the day, Chris Gayle was at his destructive best as he marauded his way to 99 and took Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to 185/4 wickets in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League on Friday. The former West Indies captain was denied his 23rd T20 ton when he was bowled by Jofra Archer off the fourth ball of the last over at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Left-handed Gayle hit six fours and eight sixes on his way to 99 off 63 balls. He surpassed 1,000 sixes in the shortest format of the game. He put up a 120-run stand with KL Rahul for the second wicket before a 41-run stand with Nicholas Pooran, in which the latter did much of the scoring. As far as his record is concerned, is miles ahead of other players in the list. The second place goes to Keiron Pollard with 690 hits over the boundary, while Brendon McCullum has 485 to his name. The closest Indian to this record is Rohit Sharma with 376 sixes.

After his innings, Gayle said, "It was a good knock. I thought 180 is a good total. The wicket is good, and it will get better in the night. Getting out on 99 is unfortunate, but I have been there and done that.

Talking about the Jofra Archer ball that got him out, he said, "It was a good ball. This happens."

It seems like he wasn't even aware of the record. "Oh 1000 maximums? Another record. Still have to be hitting it well at the age of 41. Got to give thanks for that. To those who wanted a century, I am sorry I missed out today, but in my mind it is a century, all right?"

