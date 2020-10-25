IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul Stays Atop Run-scoring Charts After KXIP Beat SRH

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continues to top the run-scoring charts after match 43 between KXIP and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). KXIP produced a bowling performance for the ages as they beat SRH by 12 runs in an IPL 2020 match on Saturday. Needing 127 to win, Sunrisers Hyderabad could only manage 115 in reply. KXIP's bowlers did well to choke the flow of runs whereas some excellent fielding and catching aided the cause of their bowlers as SRH were bundled out before the end of their 20 overs. Earlier, SRH bowlers produced a clinical performance to restrict Kings XI Punjab to a modest 126-7. SRH bowlers responded impressively to their skipper David Warner's decision to field first, picking wickets at regular intervals to control the innings. (IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE)

KXIP Skipper KL Rahul (27), Mandeep Singh (17) and Chris Gayle (20) all got starts but their innings never got going as they failed to grab the momentum.

SRH perfectly planned Gayle's dismissal who came at one down. They kept the big-hitting batsman quiet for a long time, consistently bowling wide of the off stump and in the process frustrated him.

Gayle repeatedly tried to force his way out of the shackles but was dismissed by his West Indian teammate Jason Holder (2/27), caught at long-off by Warner with a wide of the stumps delivery in the 10th over.

Rashid Khan (2/14) then went through the defence of captain Rahul in the first ball off the next over as KXIP slumped to 66 for three.

Glenn Maxwell's (12) struggle with the bat continued as he too departed soon, holed out to Warner at long-on off Sandeep Sharma (2/29) before Deepak Hooda was stumped by Jonny Bairstow off Rashid.

Boundaries and sixes were hard to come by and KXIP batsmen's struggle can be gauged from the fact they failed to find the fence for more than 11 overs, which was finally broken by Nicholas Pooran in the 19th over.

Pooran ended being the top-scorer, making an unbeaten 32 off 28 balls.