IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul Ton Sees Him Top Run-scoring Charts

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul became the leader of the pack in the Orange Cap race after the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, having scored 153 runs in 2 matches.

Rahul takes over the top spot from Faf du Plessis, who until Wednesday (September 23) was in front of everyone else. Mayank Agarwal (115 runs), Rohit Sharma (92 runs) and AB de Villiers (79) runs round off the top 5.

Skipper K L Rahul's sublime hundred was the highlight of an all-round performance as Kings XI Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by a whopping 97-run margin here on Thursday.

Opening the innings, Rahul punished the RCB bowlers into submission to help KXIP to a daunting 206 for three before the bowling attack put up a disciplined effort to bundle Virat Kohli's side for 109 with three overs to spare.

The KXIP skipper, who was dropped by Kohli late in the innings, scored an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls that was laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes.

With his spectacular knock, Rahul surpassed Rishabh Pant (128 in 2018) to post the highest individual score by an Indian and a captain in IPL history.

It was a rather ordinary performance from RCB after the win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their tournament opener. For KXIP, the win came after a super over loss against Delhi Capitals.

RCB were in all sorts for trouble from the beginning of the run chase with Devdutt Padikkal (1) and Josh Philippe (0) returning back to the dug out in the first two overs.

After dropping two catches, Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to run-chasing, failed with the bat managing just a run off five balls before he was caught off a Sheldon Cottrell delivery.

Opener Aaron Finch (20) was then joined in the middle by AB de Villiers (28). The duo looked dangerous, milking deliveries wherever possible. The two added 49-runs before the young Ravi Bishnoi broke the stand by getting rid of the Australian limited overs captain.

Bishnoi (3/32) and Murugan Ashwin (3/21) dismissed Finch and de Villiers in quick succession with RCB reeling at 57 for five. Washington Sundar was the top scorer for RCB, hitting 30 off 27 deliveries.