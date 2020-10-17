- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriMatch Ended148/5(20.0) RR 7.4
IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KXIP Captain KL Rahul Stays Top of Run-scoring Charts
KXIP skipper KL Rahul stayed in front in the race for the Orange Cap. Meanwhile in the match between MI and KKR, the former won by eight wickets. Eoin Morgan's spell as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper started with a comprehensive eight-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Friday. After Morgan (39 not out) and Pat Cummins (53 not out) dragged KKR to 148/5, MI chased down the target with more than three overs to spare and eight wickets in hand.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 17, 2020, 6:52 AM IST
IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE
Captain Rohit Sharma (35) and his opening partner Quinton de Kock (78 not out) put up an opening partnership of 94 runs within the first 11 overs that all but took away any slim chances KKR were nursing to pull off an improbable victory.
After Rohit fell to Shivam Mavi (1/24) and Varun Chakravarthy (1/23) dismissed Suryakumar Yadav (10), Hardik Pandya accelerated the process for MI.
ORANGE CAP HOLDER/MOST RUNS IN IPL 2020
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|MATCHES
|RUNS
|1
KL Rahul
|KXIP
|8
|448
|2
Mayank Agarwal
|KXIP
|8
|382
|3
Faf Du Plessis
|CSK
|8
|307
|4
Virat Kohli
|RCB
|8
|304
|5
Shreyas Iyer
|DC
|8
|298
|6
David Warner
|SRH
|8
|284
|7
Jonny Bairstow
|SRH
|8
|280
|8
Shubman Gill
|KKR
|8
|275
|9
Quinton De Kock
|MI
|8
|269
|10
Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|8
|261
|11
Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|8
|258
|12
Rohit Sharma
|MI
|8
|251
|13
Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|8
|243
|14
Shane Watson
|CSK
|8
|241
|15
AB De Villiers
|RCB
|8
|230
|16
Sanju Samson
|RR
|8
|227
|17
Nicholas Pooran
|KXIP
|8
|218
|18
Eoin Morgan
|KKR
|8
|214
|19
Manish Pandey
|SRH
|8
|206
|20
Rahul Tewatia
|RR
|8
|203
|21
Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|8
|202
|22
Marcus Stoinis
|DC
|8
|193
|23
Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|6
|192
|24
Aaron Finch
|RCB
|8
|191
|25
Ishan Kishan
|MI
|6
|186
|26
Rishabh Pant
|DC
|6
|176
|27
Kieron Pollard
|MI
|8
|174
|28
Jos Buttler
|RR
|7
|168
|29
Steven Smith
|RR
|8
|163
|30
Hardik Pandya
|MI
|8
|156
|31
Nitish Rana
|KKR
|8
|155
|32
Kane Williamson
|SRH
|6
|152
|33
Rahul Tripathi
|KKR
|5
|144
|34
MS Dhoni
|CSK
|8
|133
|35
Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|8
|126
|36
Pat Cummins
|KKR
|8
|126
|37
Dinesh Karthik
|KKR
|8
|112
|38
Shivam Dube
|RCB
|8
|102
|39
Priyam Garg
|SRH
|8
|102
|40
Sam Curran
|CSK
|8
|99
|41
Shimron Hetmyer
|DC
|6
|91
|42
Jofra Archer
|RR
|8
|89
|43
Tom Curran
|RR
|5
|83
|44
Robin Uthappa
|RR
|6
|83
|45
Andre Russell
|KKR
|8
|83
|46
Washington Sundar
|RCB
|8
|70
|47
Riyan Parag
|RR
|6
|66
|48
Saurabh Tiwary
|MI
|2
|63
|49
Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|7
|63
|50
Mahipal Lomror
|RR
|3
|59
|51
Kedar Jadhav
|CSK
|6
|58
|52
Glenn Maxwell
|KXIP
|8
|58
|53
Chris Gayle
|KXIP
|1
|53
|54
Abdul Samad
|SRH
|4
|48
|55
Krunal Pandya
|MI
|8
|48
|56
Ben Stokes
|RR
|2
|46
|57
Sunil Narine
|KKR
|6
|44
|58
Krishnappa Gowtham
|KXIP
|2
|42
|59
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|3
|40
|60
Axar Patel
|DC
|7
|35
|61
Narayan Jagadeesan
|CSK
|1
|33
|62
Sarfaraz Khan
|KXIP
|5
|33
|63
Mandeep Singh
|KXIP
|3
|33
|64
Murali Vijay
|CSK
|3
|32
|65
Wriddhiman Saha
|SRH
|1
|30
|66
Alex Carey
|DC
|2
|28
|67
Chris Morris
|RCB
|3
|25
|68
Rashid Khan
|SRH
|8
|23
|69
Navdeep Saini
|RCB
|8
|18
|70
Ajinkya Rahane
|DC
|2
|17
|71
Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|8
|17
|72
Karun Nair
|KXIP
|4
|16
|73
Harshal Patel
|DC
|4
|16
|74
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|KKR
|6
|15
|75
Prabhsimran Singh
|KXIP
|2
|15
|76
Shreyas Gopal
|RR
|8
|14
|77
Vijay Shankar
|SRH
|3
|12
|78
Moeen Ali
|RCB
|1
|11
|79
James Pattinson
|MI
|7
|11
|80
Isuru Udana
|RCB
|6
|11
|81
Mohammad Nabi
|SRH
|1
|11
|82
Shivam Mavi
|KKR
|6
|10
|83
Sandeep Sharma
|SRH
|5
|10
|84
Ankit Rajpoot
|RR
|3
|9
|85
Jaydev Unadkat
|RR
|6
|9
|86
Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|7
|8
|87
Tom Banton
|KKR
|1
|8
|88
Ravi Bishnoi
|KXIP
|8
|7
|89
James Neesham
|KXIP
|3
|7
|90
Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|5
|7
|91
Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|8
|7
|92
Andrew Tye
|RR
|1
|6
|93
Anrich Nortje
|DC
|8
|6
|94
Chris Jordan
|KXIP
|4
|5
|95
Mohammed Siraj
|RCB
|3
|5
|96
Shahbaz Nadeem
|SRH
|1
|5
|97
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|2
|5
|98
Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|8
|5
|99
Ravichandran Ashwin
|DC
|6
|4
|100
T Natarajan
|SRH
|8
|3
Hardik smashed 21 off 11 balls and his unbeaten 38-run stand with de Kock took MI over the line.
Earlier, MI pacers Trent Boult (1/32), Jasprit Bumrah (1/22) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (1/51) all took a wicket each while spinner Rahul Chahar (2/18) took two wickets off consecutive balls in the eighth over to peg back KKR.
It was Cummins and Morgan's partnership that took the tottering innings close to the 150-run mark. The pair put up 87 for the sixth wicket.
