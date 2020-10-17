IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KXIP Captain KL Rahul Stays Top of Run-scoring Charts

KXIP skipper KL Rahul stayed in front in the race for the Orange Cap. Meanwhile in the match between MI and KKR, the former won by eight wickets. Eoin Morgan's spell as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper started with a comprehensive eight-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Friday. After Morgan (39 not out) and Pat Cummins (53 not out) dragged KKR to 148/5, MI chased down the target with more than three overs to spare and eight wickets in hand.

Captain Rohit Sharma (35) and his opening partner Quinton de Kock (78 not out) put up an opening partnership of 94 runs within the first 11 overs that all but took away any slim chances KKR were nursing to pull off an improbable victory.

After Rohit fell to Shivam Mavi (1/24) and Varun Chakravarthy (1/23) dismissed Suryakumar Yadav (10), Hardik Pandya accelerated the process for MI.

ORANGE CAP HOLDER/MOST RUNS IN IPL 2020

POS PLAYER TEAM MATCHES RUNS 1 KL Rahul KXIP 8 448 2 Mayank Agarwal KXIP 8 382 3 Faf Du Plessis CSK 8 307 4 Virat Kohli RCB 8 304 5 Shreyas Iyer DC 8 298 6 David Warner SRH 8 284 7 Jonny Bairstow SRH 8 280 8 Shubman Gill KKR 8 275 9 Quinton De Kock MI 8 269 10 Devdutt Padikkal RCB 8 261 11 Shikhar Dhawan DC 8 258 12 Rohit Sharma MI 8 251 13 Suryakumar Yadav MI 8 243 14 Shane Watson CSK 8 241 15 AB De Villiers RCB 8 230 16 Sanju Samson RR 8 227 17 Nicholas Pooran KXIP 8 218 18 Eoin Morgan KKR 8 214 19 Manish Pandey SRH 8 206 20 Rahul Tewatia RR 8 203 21 Prithvi Shaw DC 8 202 22 Marcus Stoinis DC 8 193 23 Ambati Rayudu CSK 6 192 24 Aaron Finch RCB 8 191 25 Ishan Kishan MI 6 186 26 Rishabh Pant DC 6 176 27 Kieron Pollard MI 8 174 28 Jos Buttler RR 7 168 29 Steven Smith RR 8 163 30 Hardik Pandya MI 8 156 31 Nitish Rana KKR 8 155 32 Kane Williamson SRH 6 152 33 Rahul Tripathi KKR 5 144 34 MS Dhoni CSK 8 133 35 Ravindra Jadeja CSK 8 126 36 Pat Cummins KKR 8 126 37 Dinesh Karthik KKR 8 112 38 Shivam Dube RCB 8 102 39 Priyam Garg SRH 8 102 40 Sam Curran CSK 8 99 41 Shimron Hetmyer DC 6 91 42 Jofra Archer RR 8 89 43 Tom Curran RR 5 83 44 Robin Uthappa RR 6 83 45 Andre Russell KKR 8 83 46 Washington Sundar RCB 8 70 47 Riyan Parag RR 6 66 48 Saurabh Tiwary MI 2 63 49 Abhishek Sharma SRH 7 63 50 Mahipal Lomror RR 3 59 51 Kedar Jadhav CSK 6 58 52 Glenn Maxwell KXIP 8 58 53 Chris Gayle KXIP 1 53 54 Abdul Samad SRH 4 48 55 Krunal Pandya MI 8 48 56 Ben Stokes RR 2 46 57 Sunil Narine KKR 6 44 58 Krishnappa Gowtham KXIP 2 42 59 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 3 40 60 Axar Patel DC 7 35 61 Narayan Jagadeesan CSK 1 33 62 Sarfaraz Khan KXIP 5 33 63 Mandeep Singh KXIP 3 33 64 Murali Vijay CSK 3 32 65 Wriddhiman Saha SRH 1 30 66 Alex Carey DC 2 28 67 Chris Morris RCB 3 25 68 Rashid Khan SRH 8 23 69 Navdeep Saini RCB 8 18 70 Ajinkya Rahane DC 2 17 71 Kagiso Rabada DC 8 17 72 Karun Nair KXIP 4 16 73 Harshal Patel DC 4 16 74 Kamlesh Nagarkoti KKR 6 15 75 Prabhsimran Singh KXIP 2 15 76 Shreyas Gopal RR 8 14 77 Vijay Shankar SRH 3 12 78 Moeen Ali RCB 1 11 79 James Pattinson MI 7 11 80 Isuru Udana RCB 6 11 81 Mohammad Nabi SRH 1 11 82 Shivam Mavi KKR 6 10 83 Sandeep Sharma SRH 5 10 84 Ankit Rajpoot RR 3 9 85 Jaydev Unadkat RR 6 9 86 Varun Chakravarthy KKR 7 8 87 Tom Banton KKR 1 8 88 Ravi Bishnoi KXIP 8 7 89 James Neesham KXIP 3 7 90 Dwayne Bravo CSK 5 7 91 Deepak Chahar CSK 8 7 92 Andrew Tye RR 1 6 93 Anrich Nortje DC 8 6 94 Chris Jordan KXIP 4 5 95 Mohammed Siraj RCB 3 5 96 Shahbaz Nadeem SRH 1 5 97 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 2 5 98 Jasprit Bumrah MI 8 5 99 Ravichandran Ashwin DC 6 4 100 T Natarajan SRH 8 3

Hardik smashed 21 off 11 balls and his unbeaten 38-run stand with de Kock took MI over the line.

Earlier, MI pacers Trent Boult (1/32), Jasprit Bumrah (1/22) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (1/51) all took a wicket each while spinner Rahul Chahar (2/18) took two wickets off consecutive balls in the eighth over to peg back KKR.

It was Cummins and Morgan's partnership that took the tottering innings close to the 150-run mark. The pair put up 87 for the sixth wicket.