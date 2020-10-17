T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KXIP Captain KL Rahul Stays Top of Run-scoring Charts

KXIP skipper KL Rahul stayed in front in the race for the Orange Cap. Meanwhile in the match between MI and KKR, the former won by eight wickets. Eoin Morgan's spell as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper started with a comprehensive eight-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Friday. After Morgan (39 not out) and Pat Cummins (53 not out) dragged KKR to 148/5, MI chased down the target with more than three overs to spare and eight wickets in hand.

IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE

Captain Rohit Sharma (35) and his opening partner Quinton de Kock (78 not out) put up an opening partnership of 94 runs within the first 11 overs that all but took away any slim chances KKR were nursing to pull off an improbable victory.

After Rohit fell to Shivam Mavi (1/24) and Varun Chakravarthy (1/23) dismissed Suryakumar Yadav (10), Hardik Pandya accelerated the process for MI.

ORANGE CAP HOLDER/MOST RUNS IN IPL 2020

POSPLAYERTEAMMATCHESRUNS
1

KL Rahul

KXIP8448
2

Mayank Agarwal

KXIP8382
3

Faf Du Plessis

CSK8307
4

Virat Kohli

RCB8304
5

Shreyas Iyer

DC8298
6

David Warner

SRH8284
7

Jonny Bairstow

SRH8280
8

Shubman Gill

KKR8275
9

Quinton De Kock

MI8269
10

Devdutt Padikkal

RCB8261
11

Shikhar Dhawan

DC8258
12

Rohit Sharma

MI8251
13

Suryakumar Yadav

MI8243
14

Shane Watson

CSK8241
15

AB De Villiers

RCB8230
16

Sanju Samson

RR8227
17

Nicholas Pooran

KXIP8218
18

Eoin Morgan

KKR8214
19

Manish Pandey

SRH8206
20

Rahul Tewatia

RR8203
21

Prithvi Shaw

DC8202
22

Marcus Stoinis

DC8193
23

Ambati Rayudu

CSK6192
24

Aaron Finch

RCB8191
25

Ishan Kishan

MI6186
26

Rishabh Pant

DC6176
27

Kieron Pollard

MI8174
28

Jos Buttler

RR7168
29

Steven Smith

RR8163
30

Hardik Pandya

MI8156
31

Nitish Rana

KKR8155
32

Kane Williamson

SRH6152
33

Rahul Tripathi

KKR5144
34

MS Dhoni

CSK8133
35

Ravindra Jadeja

CSK8126
36

Pat Cummins

KKR8126
37

Dinesh Karthik

KKR8112
38

Shivam Dube

RCB8102
39

Priyam Garg

SRH8102
40

Sam Curran

CSK899
41

Shimron Hetmyer

DC691
42

Jofra Archer

RR889
43

Tom Curran

RR583
44

Robin Uthappa

RR683
45

Andre Russell

KKR883
46

Washington Sundar

RCB870
47

Riyan Parag

RR666
48

Saurabh Tiwary

MI263
49

Abhishek Sharma

SRH763
50

Mahipal Lomror

RR359
51

Kedar Jadhav

CSK658
52

Glenn Maxwell

KXIP858
53

Chris Gayle

KXIP153
54

Abdul Samad

SRH448
55

Krunal Pandya

MI848
56

Ben Stokes

RR246
57

Sunil Narine

KKR644
58

Krishnappa Gowtham

KXIP242
59

Yashasvi Jaiswal

RR340
60

Axar Patel

DC735
61

Narayan Jagadeesan

CSK133
62

Sarfaraz Khan

KXIP533
63

Mandeep Singh

KXIP333
64

Murali Vijay

CSK332
65

Wriddhiman Saha

SRH130
66

Alex Carey

DC228
67

Chris Morris

RCB325
68

Rashid Khan

SRH823
69

Navdeep Saini

RCB818
70

Ajinkya Rahane

DC217
71

Kagiso Rabada

DC817
72

Karun Nair

KXIP416
73

Harshal Patel

DC416
74

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

KKR615
75

Prabhsimran Singh

KXIP215
76

Shreyas Gopal

RR814
77

Vijay Shankar

SRH312
78

Moeen Ali

RCB111
79

James Pattinson

MI711
80

Isuru Udana

RCB611
81

Mohammad Nabi

SRH111
82

Shivam Mavi

KKR610
83

Sandeep Sharma

SRH510
84

Ankit Rajpoot

RR39
85

Jaydev Unadkat

RR69
86

Varun Chakravarthy

KKR78
87

Tom Banton

KKR18
88

Ravi Bishnoi

KXIP87
89

James Neesham

KXIP37
90

Dwayne Bravo

CSK57
91

Deepak Chahar

CSK87
92

Andrew Tye

RR16
93

Anrich Nortje

DC86
94

Chris Jordan

KXIP45
95

Mohammed Siraj

RCB35
96

Shahbaz Nadeem

SRH15
97

Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK25
98

Jasprit Bumrah

MI85
99

Ravichandran Ashwin

DC64
100

T Natarajan

SRH83

Hardik smashed 21 off 11 balls and his unbeaten 38-run stand with de Kock took MI over the line.

Earlier, MI pacers Trent Boult (1/32), Jasprit Bumrah (1/22) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (1/51) all took a wicket each while spinner Rahul Chahar (2/18) took two wickets off consecutive balls in the eighth over to peg back KKR.

It was Cummins and Morgan's partnership that took the tottering innings close to the 150-run mark. The pair put up 87 for the sixth wicket.

