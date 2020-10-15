IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KXIP Captain KL Rahul Stays Top of Run-scoring Charts

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KXIP skipper KL Rahul stayed in front in the race for the Orange Cap. Rahul scored an unbeaten 61 and helped his side over the line in a close encounter against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.

Along with Rahul, Mayank Agarwal retains his second spot on the table with 382 runs. KL Rahul, in eight games, has scored 448 runs, with his best performances coming against RCB. He scored an unbeaten 132 earlier in the tournament against them.

Also on Thursday, Kohli made his 200th appearance for the franchise in the IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab, becoming the first cricketer to play 200 matches for the same team in T20 cricket.

Kohli said it was 'unbelievable' and called it an honour.

"RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion," he said after winning the toss in Sharjah. "200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn't have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they've kept me and I have stayed on."

This is Kohli's 185th match in IPL, with the remaining 15 coming in the now defunct Champions League T20 tournament. Kohli has made 5668 runs in IPL, and is the leading run scorer in the tournament.

RCB are yet to win the tournament, and Kohli will look to lead them to their first title.

Recently, the RCB captain crossed 6000 runs for the franchise, becoming the first batsman to score as many runs for one T20 team.