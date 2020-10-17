IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KXIP Captain KL Rahul Stays Top of Run-scoring Charts

KXIP skipper KL Rahul stayed in front in the race for the Orange Cap.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KXIP skipper KL Rahul stayed in front in the race for the Orange Cap with 448 runs from 8 games.

Meanwhile in the match between DC and CSK, the former won by five wickets.

Amongst the two teams, it was Faf du Plessis (58) who moved up to third place while Shikhar Dhawan (101*) is on fourth spot ahead of Virat Kohli. Mayank Agarwal at second spot makes up the top five.

Earlier in the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets, thanks to an unbeaten 22-ball 55 from AB de Villiers at the Dubai International Stadium.

The 36-year-old South African superstar swung the odds in RCB's favour when he started the 19th over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat with three consecutive sixes.

After a single took de Villiers off the strike, the under-pressure Unadkat bowled a wide delivery before his fifth ball was dispatched for four by Gurkeerat Singh.

Another single off the last ball took the tally for the over to 25 runs. RCB needed 35 from 12 balls before the start of the over and that deficit was reduced to 10 of the last six balls.

Jofra Archer bowled the last and after five runs came off the first three balls, de Villiers hit the fourth for a six over deep midwicket to take his team over the line.

RR captain Steve Smith scored 57 off 36 balls to help his team reach a competitive 177/6 in 20 overs.