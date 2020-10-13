- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonMatch Ended194/2(20.0) RR 9.7
BLR
KOL112/9(20.0) RR 9.7
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
DEL
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.1
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KXIP's KL Rahul Maintains Top Spot in Run-scoring Charts
KL Rahul continues to top the run charts in the IPL 2020.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 13, 2020, 12:00 AM IST
IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder: Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul (387 runs) retained the top spot in the run-scoring charts on even as RCB registered a massive win over KKR. His closest competitor is teammate Mayank Agarwal with 337 runs to his name.
Orange Cap Holder/Most Runs in IPL 2020
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|1
KL Rahul
|KXIP
|7
|387
|2
Mayank Agarwal
|KXIP
|7
|337
|3
Faf du Plessis
|CSK
|7
|307
|4
David Warner
|SRH
|7
|275
|5
Jonny Bairstow
|SRH
|7
|257
|6
Shreyas Iyer
|DC
|7
|245
|7
Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|7
|233
|8
Virat Kohli
|RCB
|6
|223
|9
Shubman Gill
|KKR
|6
|220
|10
Rohit Sharma
|MI
|7
|216
|11
Nicholas Pooran
|KXIP
|7
|212
|12
Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|6
|211
|13
Sanju Samson
|RR
|7
|202
|14
Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|7
|202
|15
Manish Pandey
|SRH
|7
|202
|16
Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|7
|201
|17
Shane Watson
|CSK
|7
|199
|18
Quinton de Kock
|MI
|7
|191
|19
Rahul Tewatia
|RR
|7
|189
|20
Ishan Kishan
|MI
|5
|186
Meanwhile Riding on a scintillating unbeaten 73 off 33 balls from AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended their innings with 194/2 in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.
de Villiers hit six sixes and five fours as he set the stadium alight. He was well-supported by skipper Virat Kohli (33 not out off 28 balls) as the two scored 100 off 47 deliveries. Off the last five overs, RCB hammered 83.
RCB, who won the toss and elected to bat, got off to a flying start, adding 67 in 7.4 overs. Aaron Finch scored 47 (37 balls) while Devdutt Padikkal hit 32 (23).
KKR face a stiff target but they have the services of Tom Banton, who is making his IPL debut in this match, having replaced Sunil Narine, who was reported for suspect action during the last match against Kings XI Punjab.
Brief scores: RCB: 194/2 wkts in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 73 not out, Aaron Finch 47, Virat Kohli 33 not out)
