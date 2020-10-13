T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KXIP's KL Rahul Maintains Top Spot in Run-scoring Charts

IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder: Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul (387 runs) retained the top spot in the run-scoring charts on even as RCB registered a massive win over KKR. His closest competitor is teammate Mayank Agarwal with 337 runs to his name.

Orange Cap Holder/Most Runs in IPL 2020

PosPlayerTeamMatchesRuns
1

KL Rahul

KXIP7387
2

Mayank Agarwal

KXIP7337
3

Faf du Plessis

CSK7307
4

David Warner

SRH7275
5

Jonny Bairstow

SRH7257
6

Shreyas Iyer

DC7245
7

Suryakumar Yadav

MI7233
8

Virat Kohli

RCB6223
9

Shubman Gill

KKR6220
10

Rohit Sharma

MI7216
11

Nicholas Pooran

KXIP7212
12

Devdutt Padikkal

RCB6211
13

Sanju Samson

RR7202
14

Prithvi Shaw

DC7202
15

Manish Pandey

SRH7202
16

Shikhar Dhawan

DC7201
17

Shane Watson

CSK7199
18

Quinton de Kock

MI7191
19

Rahul Tewatia

RR7189
20

Ishan Kishan

MI5186

Meanwhile Riding on a scintillating unbeaten 73 off 33 balls from AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended their innings with 194/2 in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.

de Villiers hit six sixes and five fours as he set the stadium alight. He was well-supported by skipper Virat Kohli (33 not out off 28 balls) as the two scored 100 off 47 deliveries. Off the last five overs, RCB hammered 83.

RCB, who won the toss and elected to bat, got off to a flying start, adding 67 in 7.4 overs. Aaron Finch scored 47 (37 balls) while Devdutt Padikkal hit 32 (23).

KKR face a stiff target but they have the services of Tom Banton, who is making his IPL debut in this match, having replaced Sunil Narine, who was reported for suspect action during the last match against Kings XI Punjab.

Brief scores: RCB: 194/2 wkts in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 73 not out, Aaron Finch 47, Virat Kohli 33 not out)

