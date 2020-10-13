IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KXIP's KL Rahul Maintains Top Spot in Run-scoring Charts

KL Rahul continues to top the run charts in the IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder: Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul (387 runs) retained the top spot in the run-scoring charts on even as RCB registered a massive win over KKR. His closest competitor is teammate Mayank Agarwal with 337 runs to his name.

Orange Cap Holder/Most Runs in IPL 2020

Pos Player Team Matches Runs 1 KL Rahul KXIP 7 387 2 Mayank Agarwal KXIP 7 337 3 Faf du Plessis CSK 7 307 4 David Warner SRH 7 275 5 Jonny Bairstow SRH 7 257 6 Shreyas Iyer DC 7 245 7 Suryakumar Yadav MI 7 233 8 Virat Kohli RCB 6 223 9 Shubman Gill KKR 6 220 10 Rohit Sharma MI 7 216 11 Nicholas Pooran KXIP 7 212 12 Devdutt Padikkal RCB 6 211 13 Sanju Samson RR 7 202 14 Prithvi Shaw DC 7 202 15 Manish Pandey SRH 7 202 16 Shikhar Dhawan DC 7 201 17 Shane Watson CSK 7 199 18 Quinton de Kock MI 7 191 19 Rahul Tewatia RR 7 189 20 Ishan Kishan MI 5 186

Meanwhile Riding on a scintillating unbeaten 73 off 33 balls from AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended their innings with 194/2 in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.

de Villiers hit six sixes and five fours as he set the stadium alight. He was well-supported by skipper Virat Kohli (33 not out off 28 balls) as the two scored 100 off 47 deliveries. Off the last five overs, RCB hammered 83.

RCB, who won the toss and elected to bat, got off to a flying start, adding 67 in 7.4 overs. Aaron Finch scored 47 (37 balls) while Devdutt Padikkal hit 32 (23).

KKR face a stiff target but they have the services of Tom Banton, who is making his IPL debut in this match, having replaced Sunil Narine, who was reported for suspect action during the last match against Kings XI Punjab.

Brief scores: RCB: 194/2 wkts in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 73 not out, Aaron Finch 47, Virat Kohli 33 not out)