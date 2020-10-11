- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
DEL
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.1
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended158/4(20.0) RR 7.9
HYD
RAJ163/5(20.0) RR 7.9
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KXIP's KL Rahul Maintains Top Spot in Run-scoring Charts
Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul (387 runs) retained the top spot in the run-scoring charts on Sunday night. His closest competitor is teammate Mayank Agarwal with 337 runs to his name.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 11, 2020, 11:16 PM IST
IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder: Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul (387 runs) retained the top spot in the run-scoring charts on Sunday night. His closest competitor is teammate Mayank Agarwal with 337 runs to his name.
On Sunday, RR pulled off a fantastic 5 wicket win against SRH and MI beat Delhi Capitals by the same margin too.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
In the first game on Sunday, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia played an innings of substance once again as he took Rajasthan Royals to the third win of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Dubai on Sunday. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 45 from 28 balls and forged a crucial partnership with Riyan Parag of 85 runs for the sixth wicket. The latter too came up with a brilliant innings of 42 from 26 balls only, and hit Khaleel Ahmed for a six over covers, on the penultimate ball, to seal the game for his team.
But it all changed during the 17th over of the chase -- that was bowled by Rashid Khan. He was hit for three boundaries in the over, that brought back RR in the game. From there on, they sealed the game and moved to their third victory this year..
Disciplined bowling from Rajasthan Royals kept SunRisers Hyderabad in check, restricting them to 158 for four in their IPL match. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, who had put on a big century stand in the previous match, failed to fire as an opening pair, putting on only 23. Bairstow made 16 off 19 deliveries while David Warner scored 48 off 38 balls.
After the early loss of Bairstow, Manish Pandey (54 off 44 deliveries) and Warner added 73 runs in 10 overs. But it was skipper Kane Williamson at the back-end who provided the fillip, playing an unbeaten 12-ball 22-run knock to take the team beyond 250. He was well-supported by Priyam Garg, who made 8-ball 15. Jofra Archer picked one for 25. Kartik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat too picked a wicket each.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2611 Oct, 2020 DubaiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2510 Oct, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2410 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Punjab by 2 runs
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2309 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
All Recent Matches