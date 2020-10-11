IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KXIP's KL Rahul Maintains Top Spot in Run-scoring Charts

Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul (387 runs) retained the top spot in the run-scoring charts on Sunday night. His closest competitor is teammate Mayank Agarwal with 337 runs to his name.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder: Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul (387 runs) retained the top spot in the run-scoring charts on Sunday night. His closest competitor is teammate Mayank Agarwal with 337 runs to his name.

On Sunday, RR pulled off a fantastic 5 wicket win against SRH and MI beat Delhi Capitals by the same margin too.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

In the first game on Sunday, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia played an innings of substance once again as he took Rajasthan Royals to the third win of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Dubai on Sunday. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 45 from 28 balls and forged a crucial partnership with Riyan Parag of 85 runs for the sixth wicket. The latter too came up with a brilliant innings of 42 from 26 balls only, and hit Khaleel Ahmed for a six over covers, on the penultimate ball, to seal the game for his team.