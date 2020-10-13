IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KXIP's KL Rahul Maintains Top Spot in Run-scoring Charts

T20 CARNIVAL

Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul has retained the top spot in the run-scoring charts on even as Chennai Super Kings registered a 20-run win over SRH.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder: Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul (387 runs) retained the top spot in the run-scoring charts on even as Chennai Super Kings registered a 20-run win over SRH. His closest competitor is teammate Mayank Agarwal with 337 runs to his name.

Orange Cap Holder/Most Runs in IPL 2020

PosPlayerTeamMatchesRuns
1

KL Rahul

KXIP7387
2

Mayank Agarwal

KXIP7337
3

Faf du Plessis

CSK7307
4

David Warner

SRH7275
5

Jonny Bairstow

SRH7257
6

Virat Kohli

RCB7256
7

Shubman Gill

KKR7254
8

Shreyas Iyer

DC7245
9

Devdutt Padikkal

RCB7243
10

Suryakumar Yadav

MI7233
11

AB de Villiers

RCB7228
12

Rohit Sharma

MI7216
13

Nicholas Pooran

KXIP7212
14

Sanju Samson

RR7202
15

Prithvi Shaw

DC7202
16

Manish Pandey

SRH7202
17

Shikhar Dhawan

DC7201
18

Shane Watson

CSK7199
19

Quinton de Kock

MI7191
20

Rahul Tewatia

RR7189

Meanwhile an 81-run stand between Ambati Rayudu (41) and Shane Watson (42), followed by a 10-ball 25 from Ravindra Jadeja late in the innings, helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scored 167/6 wickets in 20 overs against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

CSK, who come into this match on the back of two successive defeats, won the toss and chose to bat for the first time in this tournament. They sent Sam Curran (31) to open the innings with Faf du Plessis (0) in place of Watson, making it the first time since 2017 that the Australian has not come as an opener for his team in the IPL.

du Plessis fell to Sandeep Sharma (2/19) for a first ball duck after waiting for two overs to get on strike. Curran became Sandeep's second wicket of the day after which Watson and Rayudu provided stability to CSK.

After the pair fell, MS Dhoni and later Jadeja pushed CSK beyond the 150-run mark.

Brief scores: CSK 167/6 in 20 overs (Shane Watson 42, Ambati Rayudu 41; Sandeep Sharma 2/19)

